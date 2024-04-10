UI/UX Designer
2024-04-10
Do you want to help the dreamers of the world? The ones who dare to start their own business and follow their passion? SEB's new venture is on a mission to help the self-employed everywhere with what they need to run their business and follow their dream. Combining more than 150 years of experience in helping businesses solve their problems with the latest technological solutions, we are on a mission to help the self-employed with their finances so they can focus on doing what they love.
Join our mission in this newly started venture with a mission to change the definition of what it means
to run your own business in Sweden.
About the role:
As a UI/UX Designer at SEB, you will be a vital contributor to the development of our innovative and user-focused product. Your role will involve creating intuitive and visually appealing designs according to UI/UX best practices within a cross-functional team. You will be conducting user research and translating insights into compelling design solutions. You will be the team advocate for user-centric design, working closely with the Product Manager and engineers to solve user's problems, and tight collaboration with our analyst to translate insights into feature iterations.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
A couple of years of experience in creating intuitive and visually appealing product interfaces using UI/UX best practices
A problem-solving mindset, finding the best level of input for the desired, hypothesized outcome
Proven experience in translating insights into actionable features and feature iterations
The experience of deriving hypotheses from self-conducted user research to generate insights for feature improvements
Great communication skills to communicate design thinking, user-centric design, and pragmatically understanding stakeholder requirements.
