UI/UX Artist
2023-01-03
MachineGames, part of the ZeniMax Media family, is looking for an experienced UI/UX Artist to join our team.
In this role you report to our Lead UI Artist and you will work closely with the Art Director and our game designers to conceptualize, mock-up and apply UI design across many different systems in our games. You will be heavily involved in evaluating and improving usability across the designs chosen for our titles.
Our studio is located in central Uppsala, Sweden which is a small and vibrant city 40 minutes north of the capital of Sweden, Stockholm. It has a historical heritage reaching back to pre-medieval times.
Our studio has a legacy of being down to earth and free from big egos, our everyday work as well as our long-term goals are driven by our values:
• We value Team performance over individual performance
• We practice an open door policy
• We deliver what we promise
• We give constructive and actionable feedback
• We practice ownership and accountability
• We learn from our mistakes.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. The role is onsite with a possibility for hybrid work solutions. We will support your relocation and/or application for a work permit if you have a non-EU passport and/or are not currently residing in Sweden.
We embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do - from recruiting for our studios, publishing and operations to fostering safe and respectful workplaces that encourage collaboration. Our culture is based on principles of respect, inclusion, and fair treatment and we welcome anyone into our family without regard to race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. Our diversity fuels our innovation and inspires us to create game worlds that bring us closer to the global community of the players we serve.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with game designers to create wireframes and interactive prototypes.
Create assets and implement UI in an efficient and maintainable way.
Create game menus, flows and HUD elements.
Graphic design, logos, and iconography.
Motion graphics.
Qualifications
Experienced at least one full production cycle in a AAA game environment
Strong artistic knowledge in iconography, graphic design and HUD visuals.
Examples of current and past work demonstrating a strong understanding of usability and composition.
Experience with Motion graphics.
Demonstration of significant UI contribution to a shipped videogame title.
Self-motivated and able to give and receive feedback.
Excellent team player with a strong work ethic and a cooperative attitude.
Fluent in English both written and verbal form.
Portfolio submission supporting prior experience in a UI/UX role or similar.
Preferred Skills
Familiarity with Machinegames, characters, brands, and universes.
Passion for games and gaming.
