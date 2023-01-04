UI Artist (App)
Geoguessr AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-01-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geoguessr AB i Stockholm
Come join an established scale-up, with a proven business model, on a growth journey. You will be part of a small team with a great impact on both the company as well as the game experience for our 50 million players.
Our ambition is to create highly immersive and intuitive triple-A trivia and geography games. Join our quest to let everyone Explore the world!
We are looking for you who are an UI artist with experience of working with mobile apps. You know how to design engaging and user-friendly layouts which allow our players to move seamlessly around and in our different game modes. Furthermore, you know how to create highly immersive and engaging expressions that catches the players' attention. Your emphasis is on visual design, but you also have a great understanding of game flows and design concepts.
As a UI Artist at GeoGuessr you will work closely with other visual designers as well as our tech teams. You will play a big part in taking the visuals to the next level, iterate our brand, and make sure we keep our design consistent and cohesive.
Innovation and exploration will be part of your daily work. You're an active part of the design community and follow the latest trends. You use this knowledge to further improve your own and others' work. Among other UI Designers, you will collaborate and work closely with 3D designers, Game design, and Tech in a friendly atmosphere where team skills are highly appreciated.
Who you are?
• You have proven experience of designing successful apps or games.
• You have been working in the industry for at least 3+ years.
• You're a strong visual designer with a good understanding of game flows and concepts.
• You are self-motivated and always want to challenge yourself.
• You like to work in a flexible and innovative environment.
Nice to have
• Experience in Game Design
• Experience with Motion and Sound
Benefits
• 6 weeks of vacation
• 50,000 SEK education benefit
• 5,000 SEK wellness allowance
• Breakfast and lunch at the office, every day
• Pension and insurance according to IPT1
• Possibility to participate in a future option program
Sounds exciting? To apply, you don't need a fully-fledged portfolio with elaborate case studies, but please provide visual examples of your best work along with a short description of your contribution.
We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geoguessr AB
(org.nr 556939-8349), http://www.geoguessr.com Arbetsplats
GeoGuessr Kontakt
Magnus magnus@geoguessr.com Jobbnummer
7313314