Two Postdoctoral fellows in Molecular Metabolism
Göteborgs universitet / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 360 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Subject area
Molecular Metabolism.
Subject area description
Recently, lactate production and regulation of glycolysis has received a lot of interest. The roles of lactate as important energy substrate and signaling substance are particularly interesting. In many cell types aerobic glycolysis play an important role in regulating metabolism and energy turn-over. We have developed both in vitro and in vivo systems to study how metabolic regulation in various tissues take part in regulation of systemic energy turn-over during normal and pathological conditions.
Duties
With this project the candidate will study the how brown and white adipocytes regulate their metabolism in response to external signals and during adaptation to metabolic stress e.g. diseases such as type 2 diabetes. The aim of this project is to identify the molecular mechanisms responsible for metabolic adaptation in adipocytes and how this also influences metabolism in other organs e.g. muscle, liver, and the brain.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for employing teaching staff are set out in Chapter 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance and in the Appointment Procedure for Teaching Posts at the University of Gothenburg.
To be eligible for appointment as a postdoc, the applicant is required to have a doctoral degree, a doctoral degree in art or a foreign degree that is deemed to be equivalent to a doctoral degree. This eligibility requirement must be met before the employment decision is made.
In the first instance, those who have completed their degree no more than three years prior to the end of the application period shall be considered. Those who have completed their degree more than three years prior to the end of the application period may also be considered in the first instance if special grounds exist. Special grounds relate to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, commissions of trust within union organisations, service within the defence services or other similar circumstances, as well as clinical service or service/assignment relevant to the subject area.
Assessment criteria
The ideal candidate will have experience in molecular regulation of metabolism and the techniques used in molecular biology, biochemistry and animal work measuring metabolic parameters such as glucose tolerance tests. Experience in the methods used to monitor metabolism at the molecular level. Any previous experience in microscopy, mass spectrometry, organoid culture, flow cytometry, bioinformatics and in vivo disease modelling will be considered as merits in support of an application. Previous experience in studying neuron metabolism is also a merit. Great emphasis will be placed on the candidate's personal suitability for the position and clear interest in the subject area.
The qualifications for academic positions are given in Chapter 4, Section 3 - 4 of the Higher Education Ordinance.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, two years with the possibility of one year's extension, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Selection process
Help for applicants
Contact information
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Sven Enerbäck, Professor, +46 31 786 3334, sven.enerback@medgen.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain:
• A cover letter giving a brief description of previous research experience, and a motivation to why you are applying
• A CV including a list of publications
• Proof of completed PhD
• Contact details of two references
Applications must be received by: 2024-11-12
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit: https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Ersättning
Göteborgs universitet tillämpar individuell lönesättning Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
8929225