Treasury Consultant
Academic Work Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client's Swedish Treasury Hub during a pivotal business integration phase. This role offers a unique opportunity to provide critical operational support and ensure continuity in a high-stakes financial environment.
About the role
As a Treasury Consultant, you will provide operational support and act as a vital backup for daily treasury activities. You will work closely with internal stakeholders to manage currency exposures and optimize liquidity during a period of organizational change.
This is a 12-month full-time assignment offering the chance to work in a central Stockholm. You will play a key role in a major business integration, gaining exposure to complex treasury processes.
Work tasks
This role involves hands-on operational treasury management, focusing on FX trading support, liquidity planning, and ensuring compliance with internal financial guidelines during an integration phase.
Manage and monitor foreign exchange (FX) exposures and execute operational hedging activities.
Prepare, maintain, and analyze short- and medium-term liquidity forecasts.
Support cash management operations to optimize liquidity across the organization.
Provide market analysis and recommendations for currency hedging strategies.
Execute and record FX transactions in compliance with established hedging strategies.
Assist in the administration of trade finance products, including Letters of Credit.
Collaborate with finance and accounting teams to ensure alignment with treasury processes.
We are looking for someone that has:
A degree in Finance, Economics, or Business Administration.
Minimum of five years' experience in a corporate treasury or banking environment, with a strong focus on foreign exchange.
Proven experience in currency risk management and liquidity forecasting.
Advanced proficiency in Excel.
Practical experience with Treasury Management Systems (TMS) and market information tools.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Strong understanding of cash management and trade finance products.
It is meritorious if you have
Fluent in Swedish.
Experience working within the commodity industry.
Experience from large-scale international organizations.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Trustful
Stress tolerant
Orderly
Responsible
Assertive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "N539HW". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10002687