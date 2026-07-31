Capability Manager
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-07-31
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Job Summary
Lead strategic capability development and workforce transformation by aligning talent, training, and performance initiatives with organizational goals to build a future-ready, high-performing workforce
Key Responsibilities
1.Design and implement structured training programs to build domain-specific upskilling, deskilling, and multi-skilling.
2.Drive capability development through career guidance and structured mentoring, pairing employees with experienced mentors to support growth and progression.
3.Implement the Growth framework to align individual career aspirations with organizational needs.
4.Build a future-ready talent pool by collaborating with L&D and Delivery teams to create targeted learning journeys and establish external certification partnerships.
5.Partner with Delivery teams to lead succession planning, internal mobility, and backfilling of critical roles.
6.Align internal movements with organizational mandates to optimize talent utilization across functions.
7.Collaborate with Reporting Managers on goal setting, quarterly/annual appraisals, and feedback mechanisms.
8.Drive capability-oriented resourcing and recruitment by working closely with recruitment and resourcing teams to calibrate skill sets, develop JDs, and manage approvals and onboarding.
9.Execute process transformation initiatives as per the requirement
10.Focus on successfully implementing repeatable solutions across projects within the sub-capability to ensure consistency and scalability.
11.Provide expertise in customer lifecycle activities, contributing to development and documentation efforts that enhance process absorption and delivery readiness.
12.Develop and provide golden process maps and SIPOC documentation to standardize and drive effective solutioning across the sub-capability.
LONGDESCRIPTION section. 3 of 6.
Section Title: Skill Requirements
Skill Requirements
SKILL section. 4 of 6.
Section Title: Must Have Skills
Must Have Skills
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-30
E-post: sshivangi@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Gothenberg (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
10017263