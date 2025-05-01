Travel Trade Communications Manager Visit Sweden
2025-05-01
Job description
Travel Trade Communications Manager Visit Sweden
Visit Sweden is Sweden's official marketing company for the destination Sweden. The company is owned by the Swedish Government and has the national assignment to promote Sweden as a travel destination. At Visit Sweden, you will join a team of dedicated, skilled, and professional colleagues who share a passion for showcasing Sweden to the world.
We are now seeking a talented marketer with solid experience in the B2B sector and a genuine passion for Sweden as a destination. You will enjoy a varied and exciting role in a dynamic, global environment. Visit Sweden is an organization in constant evolution, offering an inspiring workplace where employees are encouraged to grow and thrive. Our team includes marketing professionals, analysts, project managers, economists, and specialists in PR, digital media, social platforms, and events.
Responsibilities
As Travel Trade Communications Manager, your primary focus will be marketing Sweden to a B2B target group: international tour operators and travel agents. You will play a key role in increasing interest in Sweden as a tourism destination.
As part of Visit Sweden's Travel Trade team, you will help shape and execute strategies and activities aimed at fostering collaboration and promoting Sweden within the global Travel Trade sector. Your role will combine both strategic and hands-on responsibilities - from planning and managing projects to developing content - always aligned with Visit Sweden's overarching goals and vision.
You will work closely with colleagues across departments, particularly within Travel Trade, to ensure consistency and impact in our B2B communications.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and support marketing efforts directed at the tour operator and agent sector, including exploring new markets and segments.
Collaborate with the team to develop and implement B2B communication strategies aligned with Visit Sweden's broader objectives.
Coordinate and optimize marketing content across departments, including Travel Trade, PR, Web, and Social Media, ensuring cohesive communication.
Monitor industry trends and developments in international B2B communication.
Actively contribute to the team's strategic and operational work alongside the Head of Travel Trade.
Initiate, execute, and follow up on projects and campaigns as part of the annual Travel Trade plan.
This role is based at Visit Sweden's headquarters in central Stockholm and reports to the Head of Travel Trade.
Qualifications
We believe you have:
A relevant education in marketing, communications, or a related field.
A minimum of five years' relevant experience in B2B marketing and communications, preferably within the travel and tourism industry.
Proven experience collaborating with or working within the tour operator sector.
A strong ability to craft content tailored to specific audiences and platforms.
Highly developed writing skills tailored to B2B audiences and professional contexts.
Excellent project management and organizational skills.
Experience working in an international or cross-cultural context.
Native-level fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Basic knowledge of Swedish.
It is also advantageous if you have:
Professional experience in copywriting in English.
A solid understanding of Sweden's tourism offering and industry landscape.
We are looking for someone who is self-assured, positive, and down-to-earth. You are skilled at building and maintaining strong professional relationships, and you bring a responsible and solution-oriented mindset to your work. You thrive when working independently but also enjoy being part of a collaborative team. You are structured, an excellent communicator, and take pride in delivering high-quality service. You are proactive, take initiative, and have the ability to prioritize and adapt to changing circumstances.
About the company
VS VisitSweden AB
About Visit Sweden
By marketing Sweden as a travel destination and promoting purposeful travel, Visit Sweden contributes to strengthen Sweden 's attractiveness and competitiveness as a destination.
Learn more about us at: https://corporate.visitsweden.com/om-oss/
Application Details
Application deadline: May 21th 2025
Visit Sweden is partnering with Randstad in this recruitment. For further information, please contact Lotta Carlsson at +46 73 075 23 25.
