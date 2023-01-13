Travel Customer Service Associate - Work from Home
2023-01-13
We have a new opportunity for a Customer Service Agent to join our successful team. We offer you to work from home in Denmark.
As an agent at Concentrix, you will receive incoming calls over the phone and guide customers to best solve their various problems and answer their questions. You will work irregular working hours (even evenings and weekends). The position is 100% and we offer fixed salary.
Frequently asked questions may include booking of flights and hotels, changes in booking or questions about the hotel or the trip. By giving the customer the best service, the work will be fun and evolving for you while the customer puts on the handset with a smile on his lips!
Personal characteristics:
• Service-minded
• Want to develop and are able to receive constructive criticism
• Good ability to co-operate and take own initiatives
• Committed and responsible person
• You are good at time management and can work towards set goals.
We offer you:
• Paid training, no prior knowledge required
• Good development opportunities
• Continuous support and coaching
• We are covered by collective agreements
Working hours: 40 Hours per week between 8-20 Mon-Sun
