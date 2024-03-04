Transport Solution Strategist
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match
Are you passionate about influencing and driving the future of trucks? Do you want to be in the forefront of the transportation industry transformation towards a sustainable future? If so, Strategic Product Planning is the place to be.
Who are we?
Strategic Product Planning (SPP) is a highly strategic and influential function within Group Trucks Technology (GTT), as we support the entire Volvo Group navigate the transformation and set the direction of a visionary and holistic product plan driving the Group's long terms ambitions.
SPP is a global function with team members located in Sweden, France, USA and Brazil, as well as actively working with colleagues and stakeholders across all Volvo Group's locations worldwide. We are passionate about defining, analyzing and translating business requirements and user needs into meaningful and desirable commercial solutions. We constantly strive to increase innovation and efficiency through collaboration, always aiming at delivering the most inspiring product offer in the industry.
•
Volvo Group Trucks is a global leader in the commercial transportation industry. The transport industry is an enabler for productivity and economic growth globally.
Our vision is to be the most desired and successful transport and infrastructure solution provider in the world. As technology advances, the automotive industry is rapidly forging ahead with its transformation towards electrification and digitalization.
We are now seeking for a dynamic and result-driven Transport Solution Strategist to join our strategic feature team at Strategic Product Planning.
Understanding the productivity has high impact when our customers choose transport solution provider. In this role, you will be responsible for leading and developing the strategy, as well as leading strategic initiatives, that enhance the productivity and profitability of transport operations for our customers.
The mission of the Transport Solution Strategist is also to provide analysis on how customer value is created from the revenue and cost point of view. Based on key influencing parameters you will perform analysis, strategic reasoning and recommend actions how to improve customer vehicle productivity over time.
This is a true cross-functional holistic role where you will work with both internal and external stakeholders. By conducting data-driven analyses you will identify areas for improvement and optimization in the different transport operations.
Our future is fossil free, electric and connected, so one of many challenges in this position is to find new possibilities and solutions to increase customer productivity over the complete life cycle.
Who are you?
As the automotive industry is currently undergoing the biggest transformation in its history, a holistic future-oriented and strategic mindset is a key skill of yours.
To be successful in this role we believe that you have a great interest in future trends within the transport industry. And you have an in-depth knowledge of trucks - how it is used by our customers, as well as an exceptional understanding of our customer's business, such as what elements drives cost and productivity of its complete business operation. You have been working in his field for more than 10 years.
You also possess strong analytical abilities and master the task to address complex questions with a data-driven approach, and with the ability to present and visualize information clearly.
Probably you got great skills in strategic thinking and business acumen that you easily can translate into strategic direction and goals. You are used to influence through insights and analytics, and in close collaboration with key stakeholders making bold decisions that results in successful achievement.
Additionally, we place great importance in your personality, and it also come through in your excellent communication skills and in your ambitions to constantly work to establish good collaborations.
If you are passionate about shaping the future of transportation, we encourage you to apply and be part of our team.
The position will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
If you have any questions, please contact me:
Patrik Björler, Director Portfolio & Feature Brand Distinction,patrik.bjorler@volvo.com
Last application date 18th of March.
