Transport & Logistic planner
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2026-02-23
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
As a Transport & Logistics Planner, you are the crucial link ensuring global shipments arrive on time with the correct documentation, coordinating seamlessly with customers, internal teams, and freight forwarders. Your role demands flexibility, independent prioritization, and a proactive mindset to handle daily supply issues and continuous improvements in a fast-paced, global environment. Success hinges on your ability to collaborate cross-functionally, adhere to quality and safety regulations, and maintain a can-do attitude, always prioritizing exceptional service and commitment to stakeholders.
How you'll make an impact
Handle the transport process from packed material to delivery at customer, including planning, booking, and monitoring
Prepare shipping documents and evaluate suppliers' documents
Fulfils shipping, packing, and marking procedures per project requirements and in compliance with governmental regulations
Work together with internal project, suppliers, forwarders, and customer representatives to ensure a smooth shipping process
Represent Logistic team in project teams and take responsibility for all shipments in projects within your responsibility
Ensure project timelines and transportation budget are met and ensure compliance of shipping with all local and Global Regulations
Your background
Experience in area of transport, shipping, and/or logistics is required
Strong communication skills and fluency in English is required
Great collaboration skills and motivated by working in a multicultural and challenging global business environment
Strong organizational skills, as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills with ability to handle several tasks in parallel under stress and pressure
Energetic, curious, and self-confident with strong sense of ownership and maturity to challenge them-self and the organization for continuous improvement and changes
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager Malin Soderblom, malin.soderblom@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9758331