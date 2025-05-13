Transport Development Manager
2025-05-13
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The choices we make today define the world we will live in tomorrow. Climate change, population growth and increasing urbanization is shifting the expectations on transport and infrastructure, making sustainable transportation increasingly important.
The mission of Volvo Trucks Product Management is to drive the transformation of our company by ensuring a sustainable total offer with a focus on customer satisfaction and profitability. As the bridge between development organizations, sales areas, and customers, we play a crucial role in proposing and implementing initiatives aligned with product line priorities. Our responsibilities include optimizing the value of R&D investments, securing business commitment and ensuring customer value in the products and services we develop. Join our dynamic and innovative team and be part of shaping the future of transportation.
We are now looking for a Transport Development Manager. Your most important will be to secure and develop insights within the transport industry. These insights should enable Product management to set the strategic direction for the Volvo Trucks Total offer (product and services). You do this in close collaboration with the rest of the Product management organization and other functions and stakeholders within Volvo and outside. This includes but is not limited to:
* Synthesize a macro view and scouting trends and disruptions within the transport industry. Done from a commercial perspective and the impact on our customers' success in mind.
* Contribute to that we, within Product Management, can create and maintain the Total offer strategy.
* Contribute to that we, within Product Management, can set the direction for the global product portfolio.
* Support Internal Volvo Trucks Head quarter & Sales area communication.
You bring commercial automotive experience and demonstrated ability to deliver concrete business results as well as strategic and operational direction. As you will have a direct impact on our product offer, it is important that you are customer value oriented. In addition, you are expected to take an active role within the product management and Strategic Insights team, supporting the drive towards an overall product strategy in line with profitability and sustainability goals. We value people with an open mind and a positive attitude and are looking for a person committed to establishing successful stakeholder relations across Volvo Group.
We see that you have the following qualifications:
* A master's degree in technical or commercial area or equivalent relevant competence.
* Ability to effectively communicate how findings lead to business conclusions is essential as well as demonstrating the value and impact of data-driven insights.
* Communication and presentation skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts to different audiences.
* Proven strategic agility.
* Proven ability to create trustful relationships.
* Experience from the transport industry and/or energy sector is preferred.
* You prioritize teamwork and have a solution-oriented mindset, always focusing on customer value
The position is based in Gothenburg and travel will be required.
We see a future with you as a colleague who can find energy in working in a team with a strong passion for the Volvo Brand, always striving to make it the world's most desired truck brand.
Curious, and have some questions? Call us!
Miriam Reman, Director Strategic Insights, Product Management, +46 73 9026475
Sandra Sjöholm, HR Business Partner, +46 765538700
Last application day May 27th, 2025.
