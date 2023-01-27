Transport coordinator in Gothenburg
Are you looking for new opportunities within logistics and want to work with a well-known global company within the automotive sector in Gothenburg? Then this is the opportunity for you.
You will be part of a team within Parts Supply & Logistic which is a unit within the global customer service organization. PS & L includes procurement, storage and distribution of spare parts and accessories. The business is built around our clients three central distribution centers and over 50 support warehouses around the world. The team consists of five engaged members that serve our clients international markets and are responsible of the flows from when the shipment is ready to be shipped until it is delivered to final destination.
Main Tasks & Responsibilities
As a transport coordinator you will serve customers through road, air and sea depending on market responsibility.
Key activities connected to the role are as followed
* Book transport capacity
* Issue various export documentation.
* Communicate performance and deviations with customers. Customers are defined as internal, National Sales company and importers.
* Follow up on shipments to ensure delivery within ETA.
* Follow up with service provider when delivery deviation occurs.
* Own daily deviation handling towards service providers.
* Coordinate internal ad hoc transport needs.
* Coordinate dangerous goods transport needs.
* Analyze and approve all incoming transport invoices.
It will be very important that you have continuously dialogue with internal order office regarding questions and order releases. You will also have a frequent dialogue with production in the warehouse regarding packed orders and with logistics suppliers.
Collaboration across departments and with external parties is very important to ensure high customer satisfaction.
Who are we looking for?
* At least 2 years of work experience within relevant field is a requirement.
* Education and experience within Logistics from University or YH is a requirement.
* Good skills in Swedish and English both written and spoken.
* Good skills in the basic Microsoft programs (Excel, Word, Powerpoint)
On a personal level
You like to work in teams but are not afraid to work independently and take initiatives. To deliver according to set targets will not be a problem for you. In this role you need to be curious, customer-oriented, organized, and understand the full picture of the complex networks we have.
Why choose Jefferson Wells?
Jefferson Wells, a consulting and recruitment company specializing in managers and specialists and part of the ManpowerGroup with over 65 years of experience in hiring and recruiting.
Jefferson Wells Engineering is in a growth phase, which means you have a big influence on working methods, personal development and career. We have access to the most exciting customers and assignments in the automotive industry - which gives you a great opportunity to build up your knowledge and networking in the industry!
At Jefferson Wells we strive for a good work and life balance. You will get a permanent employment in accordance with union agreements, including overtime payment, vacation, occupational pension and insurances.
