Transport and Logistics Planner
A Hub AB / Logistikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla logistikjobb i Ludvika
2024-06-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is committed to advancing a sustainable energy future for all. They bring power to homes, schools, hospitals, and factories, making a real impact on our communities and society.
As aTransport and Logistics Planner, you are responsible for order handling and global shipments, ensuring that deliveries reach their destination on time with the correct documentation. The work involves internal and external contacts, planning and booking of transports, and production of delivery documents. You will handle daily goods supply issues via phone, Teams, and email, making you a crucial link and coordinator between our customers, internal functions, and freight forwarders.
Responsibilities:
Manage the transport process from packing to customer delivery, including planning, booking, and monitoring
Prepare and evaluate shipping documents, and ensure compliance with shipping, packing, and marking procedures
Collaborate with internal teams, suppliers, forwarders, and customers to ensure smooth shipments
Represent the logistics team in projects, ensuring timelines and budgets are met.
Maintain compliance with all regulations and uphold Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity
Requrements:
Experience in the area of transport/shipping - minimum 2 years.
Good communication and networking skills
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities
Strong administrative skills, a sense of ownership, and a sense of responsibility
Technical interest and the ability to solve complex problems independently
Good knowledge of computers and systems: SAP are a must
Experience working with DG is a plus
Fluency in English is a requirement. Swedish is a plus
Success factors:
You are a social and outgoing team player who strives for good cooperation in your contact areas and always takes personal responsibility. Being thorough and comfortable following established rules, routines, and standards is essential. You are committed, flexible, proactive, and service-minded. Additionally, you have strong problem-solving skills, organizational abilities, and can manage stress effectively.
So what do we offer in A-Hub Mitt more concrete?Extensive Network: Our network opens doors to exciting opportunities in both global and local industries of various sizesFlexibility and Quality: We strive for the highest quality in our work and offer flexible solutions to suit your lifestyle and ambitionsA favorable employment offer that includes; Secure employment formFixed monthly salary Generous wellness benefitCollective agreement (you can find it here: https://www.unionen.se/nu/kollektivavtal?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=978299259&gcl...
)
Other:
Start: After agreement
Location: Ludvika for the first 6 months then there is possibility to work from Västerås
Hiring form: You will work as a consultant for 12 months with the ambition to be employed directly by the client thereafter. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Emma Vestlund emma.vestlund@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
8773394