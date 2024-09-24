Transformation Manager, Solna
2024-09-24
Come and join PostNords transformation journey as a Transformation Manager at the HQ in Solna!
Join a dynamic, high-impact team and be part of a major transformation journey across the Nordic region.
As a Transformation Manager, you will contribute to PostNord 's key business priorities, honing your project management and analytical skills while engaging with senior leadership and diverse stakeholders
Join us
You will join the Transformation Enablement Office (TEO), a key team driving PostNord 's parcel business transformation. The team oversees the transformation program, tracks progress and risks, and manages the roadmap and change management agenda. The team collaborates with the Group Leadership team, Nordic initiative owners, and stakeholders across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland.
Job duties
The role offers both a helicopter perspective as a member of the Transformation Enablement Office (TEO) and hands-on project responsibilities within the transformation initiatives.
Some of you tasks and responsibilities:
- Ensure regular program reporting according to agreed standards, covering both overall program status and individual initiative status.
- Create and update reporting methods to match the program 's progress and stakeholder needs.
- Identify program risks and help develop strategies to manage them.
- Prepare status updates for the steering committee and coordinate with initiative owners and stakeholders to ensure clear reporting.
- Support and lead tasks within the Transformation Enablement Office (TEO), including steering program communication, developing the transformation playbook, preparing meetings, and coordinating with stakeholders.
- Drive initiatives and/or workstreams within the transformation program, from planning to execution and reporting, ensuring timely and successful completion.
- Act as an active core member of the transformation team, contributing to the overall success of the program.
We are looking for you who have
We are looking for someone who has:
- BSc/MSc in Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
- Several years of experience in management consulting or a similar role, with project management experience.
- Experience in working with complex, multifaceted challenges and translating them into clear, actionable solutions, and ensuring effective communication.
- Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to interact with individuals across the organization.
- Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office.
- Experience working with change management.
- Fluent in both Swedish and English, in speech and writing.
To succeed in this role, you probably have prior experience working in a Project Management Office (PMO) and delivering operational excellence or large-scale change initiatives with measurable results. In addition, you are result-oriented and focused on delivering high quality results in a dynamic environment. You have a strong ability to plan and execute projects on time and within established frameworks, as well as a keen ability to analyze large sets of both quantitative and qualitative data to provide insightful solutions. You are skilled at identifying and solving problems as they arise and work effectively as a team player, collaborating well with others to achieve common goals.
We offer you
We offer a flexible hybrid work environment that fosters a collaborative, non-hierarchical culture, where teamwork is key to achieving our goals. We promote autonomous leadership to support both personal and career development. In addition to these benefits, we also offer:
- Work in a Nordic and flexible environment
- Good insurance and occupational pension conditions
- Wellness allowance & access to office gym and swimming pool
- Employee benefits through PostNord 's own employee foundation http://www.postnordplus.com
- Employment according to a collective agreement.
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at https://group.postnord.com
In this recruitment we use our external recruitment partner TNG. If you have questions you are welcome to contact Malin Mitzén malin.mitzen@tng.se
For union representatives, visit: https://group.postnord.com/sv/karriar/fragor-och-svar/facklig-kontakt/
