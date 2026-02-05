Transformation Lead HR Shared Services
2026-02-05
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is on the journey of a step-wise rolling out of Shared Services within the group, a journey that we estimate will take a number of years. We have today 6 HR Shared Service Centers, spread across the globe, working with HR-related matters and providing the foundation for developing the HR related support for our employees.
To support this strategic direction, we are now looking for an HR Shared ServiceTransformation Lead - a collaborative professional who thrives in change and wants to make a real impact across our global HR community.
What you will do
The position as HR Shared Service Transformation Lead will consist of two main parts; driving the execution of the transition from Local HR to the HR Shared Service for the countries we have not onboarded yet as well as the internal ways of working within the centers.
You will be responsible for:
Leading the implementation of HR Shared Services across assigned countries and legal entities by;
* Driving and coordinating the end-to-end transition process with local HR teams, including scope, timelines, milestones, and deliverables as well as change management initiatives
* Actively managing stakeholders, ensuring buy-in from local HR, line management, unions (where applicable), Shared service Managers and global HR partners
* Communicating the purpose, progress, and benefits of the transformation in a simple and inspiring way
* Together with the process owner supporting HR Shared Service Managers in acting as local change champions and prepare and structure the tasks to be transitioned from Local HR to HR SSC, including documentation.
Driving global consistency and effectiveness in the ways of working in the six HR shared service centers.
* Acting as a strategic partner to the HR shared service Managers in driving adoption of service and scope by enabling consistency in the ways of working across centers, building a strong service mindset and continuous improvement culture
* Driving alignment and adoption across service centers by partnering with the owner of the employee life cycle processes, IT and HRIS teams to leverage technology for automation, self service and data.
Who you are
You are someone who drives for results through clarity, builds trust, and creates momentum. You are comfortable operating in a global, matrixed environment and enjoy balancing people, process, and project challenges. This you do through strong project leadership and planning, excellent stakeholder management and an engaging communication style.
You have extensive experience from HR transformation or HR Shared Services and process migration
Key Qualifications & Requirements
* A degree in Human Resources, Business Administration/ Finance, or related field
* Minimum 5 years within shared services or HR operations in similar transformation roles
* Proven experience leading HR transformation or change management initiatives.
* Understanding how matrixed, global, or multi-site environment work
Practicalities
This role can be based in Lund, Copenhagen or Krakow Poland.
There can be travelling required to multiple locations where our stakeholders are based.
For more information about the role
Talent Acquisition Partner, Divya Sharma,
VP Total Rewards and HR Shared Services, Gabriella NagyOlofsson,
