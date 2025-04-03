Transformation Lead
2025-04-03
Welcome to One of the World's Oldest Start-ups!
For over 330 years, Husqvarna Group has been a pioneer in innovation, shaping the way we interact with urban and green spaces. Our journey has been one of continuous reinvention-adapting, evolving, and staying ahead of the curve.
Now, we're embarking on one of our largest transformations yet, and we want you to be part of our story.
Welcome to GIS in Husqvarna Group - We are empowering our company through sustainable technology and data.
In this role, you will be a part of Global Information Services (GIS), which is our Global IT Department. Here, we lead digital transformation with a focus on lean thinking and agility. We drive global IT strategy execution, ensure effective governance, and provide organizational and technology capabilities - to support our business divisions. Our mission is to achieve a flexible, robust, safe, and efficient IT landscape, that supports Husqvarna Group's business strategies and digital transformation journey.
Your Opportunity: Shape the Future of How We Work
We are on a mission to reshape how Husqvarna Group operates - moving from traditional structures, to agile, empowered ways of working. This transformation is about redefining how our entire organization collaborates, makes decisions, and most importantly - drives innovation. Shaping our digital capabilities is at the core of the transformation
As a key leader in this journey, you will be part of driving the transformation of our IT function, ensuring that we create an efficient, flexible, and modern WoW, that aligns with the needs of our business. You will play a crucial role in leading change management projects, engaging senior stakeholders, and setting the standard for how we work with solution technology, across the entire company (globally).
Now, we're working with different large initiatives. For example, we are on a journey to consolidate numerous ERP systems into a single, unified SAP S/4 HANA platform. This program is a cornerstone of our digital future and will require strong leadership, collaboration and execution.
Why Join Us?
This is an opportunity to be at the heart of one of Husqvarna Group's most significant transformations. You will play a central role in shaping how we work, ensuring that our business is not just keeping up with digitalization but leading the way. With major initiatives in AI, Automation, ERP and process efficiency, the coming years will define the future of our company - and you will be a key driver of that change.
Your role
Lead the enablement and adoption of a new Lean/Agile IT operating model, moving toward a more collaborative, matrix-driven approach.
Drive strategic initiatives focused on organizational capability development, partner collaboration and IT process & governance improvements.
Engage with senior stakeholders within both IT and the business, ensuring alignment and buy-in.
Shape how we integrate AI, automation, and data-driven decision-making into our operations, ensuring that Husqvarna Group remains at the forefront of digital transformation.
Work closely with IT PMO and other IT functions, to monitor and report on the execution of strategic roadmaps and initiatives.
You will report to Vice President IT Transformation.
What You'll Bring
A strong background in transformation, change management and/or business-driven technology initiatives.
Experience in leading large-scale change management projects, particularly in driving new ways of working and senior stakeholder management.
Experience in developing and implementing governance frameworks based on lean and agile principles.
About you
You have a talent for turning complex technical concepts into engaging narratives, that inspire action across all levels of the organization, including senior stakeholders. Your mindset strikes the perfect balance between structure and flexibility, ensuring that transformation projects are both ambitious - and achievable. With great communication skills, you engage and influence senior management, business leaders and IT teams, driving meaningful change with clarity and impact.
Location
This role is based in Sweden (Jonsered, Stockholm, or Huskvarna) with travels from time to time, when the business needs.
With our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We meet in the office at least 2-3 days a week (50%).
Your application:
Are you ready to lead the way? Join us and be part of Husqvarna Group's next chapter. The last day to apply is 2025-04-27, but note that we will make an ongoing selection.
For questions regarding the process, please contact Global Talent Acquisition Partner, Matilda Nordén matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as cutting equipment and diamond tools for the light construction and stone industries. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to deliver high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.
Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 13,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48,4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Så ansöker du
