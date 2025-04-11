Transform electronics testing with us!
Do you thrive in a hands-on, dynamic environment where you can directly influence the development of cutting-edge industrial products?
We're looking for a full-time Electronics Test Specialist to join a fast-growing and exciting team, focused on testing and certifying industry-leading products for a range of areas like manufacturing, oil & gas, data centers, and more.
About the role:
You'll be working as part of a new Test & Certification team, collaborating with electronics, mechanics, and project engineers to ensure product functionality and compliance to industry standards. Your work will involve formal product testing, building test rigs, working in the lab, and supporting certification processes. This is a hands-on role, offering the chance to work directly with the products from design to final market release.
Key responsibilities: Conduct formal functional testing of electronics and embedded systems.
Build and maintain test rigs and setups to execute product tests.
Support the team with product certifications, including CE marking, and ensure compliance with various industry standards (EMC, vibration, climate).
Collaborate with internal teams and third-party labs to ensure the products meet international market requirements.
Develop testing strategies, document test procedures, and report results.
Why join? New Team, New Opportunities: Be a key player in developing a new, exciting Test & Certification team with the potential to grow into a leadership role.
Work with Industry Leaders: Engage with experts in electronics, mechanics, and project management while contributing to the creation of next-generation products.
Hands-On and Diverse Work: No two days will be the same - from building test systems to validating compliance with international standards, you will have a varied and fulfilling role.
Global Impact: This is a global role, where you'll help drive product certification and testing across Europe, China, and beyond.
What We're Looking For: Solid understanding of electronics, ability to read and interpret electronic schematics, and familiarity with components such as microprocessors and FPGA.
Previous experience in testing electronics, preferably in an accredited lab environment.
Ability to document testing procedures and adapt to changing standards (e.g., EMC).
Proficiency in English, with a willingness to learn Swedish (for social integration).
A positive, forward-thinking attitude and a strong desire to contribute to the team's growth and success.
What We Offer: Competitive salary
Flexible working hours with the possibility of remote work, based on task requirements
A dynamic, collaborative team culture with a focus on personal and professional development.
Opportunities for career progression within the team, with potential to take on leadership roles in the future.
Next Steps:
If you're excited by the opportunity to make an impact in a growing, innovative team, apply now!
Let's discuss how you can become an integral part of this exciting journey.
About us
Procruitment is Sweden's only career agency within IT, tech, and engineering that, through proactive recruitment, connects attractive employers with people who share the same goals and ambitions. Whether you're an experienced leader or taking your first step in your career, we help you achieve your career goals - while caring for you, your journey, and your well-being along the way.
