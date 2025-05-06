Training Project Lead
Role Purpose
Help build a safe, skilled, and high-performing workforce.
As a Training Project Lead, you will plan, manage, and deliver training initiatives that support both the start-up of production and long-term capability development.
Your initial focus will be on coordinating external, vendor-led training during the launch of a new greenfield hydrogen-based steel facility. Over time, the role will expand to include internal training programs, cross-functional capability projects, and alignment with the company's broader Learning & Development strategy.
This is a hands-on role that requires both independent leadership and daily coordination.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead training projects across production departments - from planning through to delivery.
• Organize and carry out training activities, including vendor-led, internal, and cross-functional programs.
• Work closely with equipment vendors to align training schedules and deliverables with production start-up timelines.
• Manage relationships with key stakeholders across Operations, Engineering, HSE (Health, Safety & Environment), and Learning & Development.
• Ensure all training materials and documentation meet internal standards and regulatory requirements.
• Track training completion, certifications, and readiness across production roles.
• Collect feedback and drive continuous improvement in training delivery.
Mandate & Authorization
• Direct Reports: None (but may lead workstreams or task groups)
• Budget Management: Supports planning and tracking of training budgets
• Decision-Making: Moderate - responsible for executing and prioritizing training projects within scope
RequirementsEducation & Certifications
• Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Education, Industrial Operations, or a related field
Experience
• Experience in project coordination or management within technical environments
• Background in vendor training or commissioning-related programs
• Proven ability to manage projects while handling logistics and multiple stakeholders
Competencies & Skills
• Strong organizational and coordination abilities
• Hands-on project execution capability
• Skilled in stakeholder communication and cross-functional collaboration
• Understanding of adult learning principles, technical training, and SOP development
• Proactive, adaptable, and able to thrive in a fast-changing environment
• Balanced approach to planning and execution
• High attention to detail and follow-through
Personal Qualities
• Committed to safety, quality, and team development
• Proactive and flexible
• Comfortable combining planning with hands-on work
• Detail-oriented and accountable
About the Employment
The position is a consulting assignment with a start date in the near future. The assignment lasts for six months or longer, with a full-time workload of 100% and the possibility of extension. As a consultant, you will be employed by Adecco Sweden. Naturally, we have collective agreements. We care about your well-being and offer, among other benefits, wellness allowances and discounts on gym memberships. To ensure your security, you will also be covered by insurance and occupational health services.
Adecco is the world 's largest recruitment and staffing company. Our size allows us to have clients in various industries, and an employment as a consultant with us often leads to an expanded social and professional network. Since Adecco collaborates with many attractive companies that rely on us for their staffing needs, there is also a chance that you will be offered positions that never reach the open market.
About the Application
Interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis. Please attach your CV and cover letter and apply by clicking the "Apply" button.
Contact Information
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, you are warmly welcome to contact the responsible recruiter:
Recruitment Teammarie.sohlman@adecco.se
and/or tommy.norberg@adecco.se
