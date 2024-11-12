Training Manager to Alimak Group
Job description
Training Manager to Alimak Group
Are you ready to lead global training initiatives in a fast-paced, innovative construction environment? Join our dynamic team as a Training Manager in the Construction division and help shape the future of rack-and-pinion technology training worldwide!
This full-time, permanent position in Alimak Group's Construction division offers an opportunity for you to make a significant impact.
Your Impact:
In this role, you won't just lead training - you'll drive transformation. As the key figure in rolling out the global rack-and-pinion training pathway, you'll shape how cutting-edge technologies are adopted and used across the construction industry. Your strategic vision will help ensure that training programs are not only aligned with business goals but also at the forefront of digital learning innovation.
As the demand for learning and new technology grows you will play a key role in forming the structure, support and content for the Construction division training path.
The purpose of this role is to collaborate with managers, internal and external stakeholders and training communities to ensure that the training solutions we are offering are up to date, of the correct caliber and standard for each region and deliver a consistent approach.
Responsibilities
Develop and deliver world-class training programs that align with Alimak Group 's Construction division strategy.
Collaborate across teams to integrate digital tools into training processes, creating a seamless experience for learners.
Work with the relevant experts and other stakeholders (e.g. external vendors, internal product experts and industry groups) to develop and coordinate training content which can be offered to the clients and markets where Alimak Group 's Construction division operates.
Drive the global rollout of the 5-star "Rack-and-Pinion training Pathway", ensuring smooth regional implementation.
Engage with customers, distributors, and sales teams to assess training needs and ensure optimal program performance.
Lead strategic projects to establish new training centers and scale training initiatives worldwide.
Monitor and improve digital learning platforms for seamless user interaction and operational efficiency.
Attend and represent Alimak Group 's Construction division at applicable industry and working groups (e.g., health and safety training, new regulations, training delivery methods, industry news etc).
Generate and issue certificates for training attendees.
Qualifications
Competencies & Qualifications:
Exceptional project leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills with the ability to influence at all levels.
Strong expertise in the construction industry, particularly in rack-and-pinion technology.
Proven strategic planning and execution capabilities with a focus on operational excellence.
Advanced proficiency in digital tools related to learning and training management.
Experience in health, safety, environment, and quality management (HSEQ) compliance.
Over 5 years of experience in training, ideally within the construction business.
Higher education or equivalent experience in training management or business development.
Ability to design, develop, and deliver effective training programs for technicians, engineers, other stakeholders and client groups.
Demonstrated experience in technical training development, safety training, and curriculum design.
Experience in conducting safety audits and risk assessments.
Fluency in English, oral and written. Swedish is a plus.
About the company
Alimak Group AB (publ)
About Alimak Group:
Alimak is a global leader in the construction industry, committed to innovation, safety, and quality. Our team thrives on bringing the latest technologies to the construction ecosystem, and we're passionate about fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment where every team member can contribute to our collective success.
The primary objective of this role is to together with leadership team, regional sales managers make sure we execute on our strategy regarding training for rack and pinion. The role should also bridge the gap between digital and physical realms while emphasizing the development and delivery of comprehensive training within the construction division. This role will play a pivotal part in making training an essential component of our business strategy, driving and executing our long-term vision.
Please learn more: https://alimakgroup.com
What We Offer:
• A pivotal role in shaping global training strategies within a growing and innovative industry.
• Significant opportunities for career growth and personal development through international exposure.
• A collaborative and innovative work environment where new ideas are encouraged.
Why Join Us?
We believe that work should be both challenging and rewarding. That's why we offer the flexibility to work globally, while being part of a supportive, innovative team. We encourage work-life balance and value the contributions of every individual in shaping the future of our industry.
Ready to Make an Impact?
If you are passionate about training, innovation, and leading in a global environment, we'd love to hear from you. Apply today and be a part of a team that's changing the face of the construction industry!
Closing date for applications: November 27th
