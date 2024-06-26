Trainee Remote Survey Operator
We are a technology company that is transforming operations at sea to enable people and the planet to thrive.
We are open-minded and fearless in our approach to innovation and don't believe in boundaries. We challenge everything and have massive ambitions to drag aging industries into the tech era.
We take safety, equality and education very seriously, and our responsibilities don't stop at our front door. Our business is built on the belief that there's definitely a more environmentally responsible way to operate at sea.
We only employ the best people. People with a desire for excellence, a curious nature, people who are thoughtful, humble, collaborative, and accountable.
We reward our people well. Beyond what's usually considered to be the 'market average'.
The opportunities for people in our business can be limitless, spanning a multitude of disciplines and open to all, regardless of background and experience level.
We are not your average workplace.
Ocean Infinity is seeking a Trainee Remote Survey Operator. This will involve learning a completely revolutionary way to acquire data within the industry and be at the forefront of marine technology. Remote operators will control vessel survey systems from the comfort of the office in Gothenburg enabling discovery of the marine world through interactions with vessels operating all over the globe.
Our vessels work for a wide range of clients, and we pride ourselves on looking to lead the way in green solutions. As a trainee, you will be led through the various tasks that we perform offshore. These include interactions with subsea robotics and state of the art remote solutions. The main task of a remote operator is to manage and monitor the collection of data from survey payloads. This enables us to create a complete picture from the surface to the seabed and below. You will become a key member of the remote team helping plan and lead day to day operations of the vessels initially under the supervision of senior operators.
What will you do:
Be trained in all the survey systems that are currently used by the company;
Introduced to our innovative remote setup;
Remotely operate and co-ordinate offshore survey activities for a vessel under the supervision;
Support of the remote operation team;
Logging and monitoring of all data acquired by the vessel. This ranges from monitoring vessel position, underwater positioning for subsea robotic, real-time view of 3D seabed sonar data, live underwater video streams and more;
Responsible to follow outlined project plans and keep to client requirements;
Being central to the communication between all departments and co-ordinating the survey plan;
Work with a team that follows a shift pattern to cover 24 hour operations.
Who you are:
Degree level education;
Competent level of English;
Strong understanding of quality management such as standards, regulations, applicable policies and procedures;
Good practical experience with office tools: MS Office, Google Drive, Teams, e-mail, among others;
Integrity, credibility and maturity for confidential issues;
Strong communication skills;
Driven, proactive and able to work autonomously with little supervision towards the company's purpose;
Critical thinking and ability to show initiative;
Open and receptive to new and different ideas.
Desirable:
Understanding of the marine environment through hobbies or work e.g. sailing, diving, surfing;
Strong interest in technology and computing.
Salary for the position: Up to 360,000 SEK per year
Salary: The salary varies for this position as we are recruiting in multiple regional locations and job grades. The salary process is based on skills, abilities, and experience required.
What you can expect:
At Ocean Infinity, we believe in creating equal opportunities for all, celebrating each and everyone's differences. We are driven by transforming the industry, through our technology, thoughts, behaviours and actions. Being inclusive and respectful to all is fundamental to who we are. It is the right thing to do and enables innovation and creativity to thrive.
There is more work to be done, and we know that we aren't perfect, but our commitment to these values is unwavering. They are central to our mission and the impact we have on the industry, meaning, we cannot live without them. Så ansöker du
