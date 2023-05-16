Trainee @nordiq Group

NordiQ Habo AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Habo
2023-05-16


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Habo, Mullsjö, Jönköping, Aneby, Tidaholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos NordiQ Habo AB i Habo

Do you want to develop your industrial skills and experience?
Do you have an MSc or BSc in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering?
NordiQ Group offers you a Trainee position over a period of 1,5 years covering production, logistics and sales. Six month of the training will be located at our Slovakian subsidiary. After completion of the trainee period we will find you a suitable position somewhere in the group.
Send your CV and application to our CEO at stefan.ottosson@nordiqgroup.com latest on 12th of June.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15
E-post: stefan.ottosson@nordiqgroup.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
NordiQ Habo AB (org.nr 556088-5765), http://www.nordiqgroup.com/apply-for-trainee-position/
Ringvägen 21 (visa karta)
566 31  HABO

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
CEO
Stefan Ottosson
stefan.ottosson@nordiqgroup.com
+46730361422

Jobbnummer
7787294

Prenumerera på jobb från NordiQ Habo AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos NordiQ Habo AB: