Trainee @nordiq Group

Do you want to develop your industrial skills and experience? Do you have an MSc or BSc in Mechanical/Industrial Engineering? NordiQ Group offers you a Trainee position over a period of 1,5 years covering production, logistics and sales. Six month of the training will be located at our Slovakian subsidiary. After completion of the trainee period we will find you a suitable position somewhere in the group. Send your CV and application to our CEO at stefan.ottosson@nordiqgroup.com latest on 12th of June.