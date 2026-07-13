Trade & Transportation Administrator
Incluso AB / Speditörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla speditörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
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We're looking for a Trade & Transportation Administrator for a company in Malmö. Start is in August, 24 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö.
Background:
Ensures goods are received and shipped while meeting quality, legal, and cost parameters. Develops, maintains, and improves transport/documentation processes to optimize inbound and/or outbound processes and delivery of goods to external and internal clients.
Core Responsibilities:
Plans, executes, and monitors transport-related activities within a local unit, ensuring high-quality transport operations.
Generates the required transportation documentation and ensures completeness of documentation.
Manages operational relationship(s) with transport suppliers and implements all transportation-related plans and processes.
Validates transportation invoices and ensures proper allocation and visibility of expenses.
Optimizes transport operations by choosing optimal transport option and implementing consolidation strategies when applicable.
Assists in the end-to-end logistics process, including transportation, freight forwarding, and warehousing, to streamline end-to-end processes in collaboration with the other areas of operations (manufacturing, planning, and procurement).
Archives relevant transportation documentation in line with internal and external regulations.
Supports continuous review and improvement in the operational transport activities to increase efficiency.
Supports Trade & Transportation Manager in resolving issues with the logistics providers, including service quality, claims related issues, etc.
Supports Trade & Transportation Manager in conducting regular (e.g., monthly) performance reviews with relevant suppliers and follows up on action items.
Implements improved processes and systems for efficient transport operations and maintains master data.
License to Operate / Core Values:
Demonstrates core values and group safety and integrity standards and acts accordingly.
Implements and ensures compliance with the code of conduct, global and local standards, tools, policies, and processes in their assigned area.
Ensures adherence to all relevant internal and statutory regulations and policies.
Ensures integrity and compliance with values and ethics in all activities.
Demonstrates an understanding of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) terms, concept application, reporting, and risks.
Valid certification in dangerous goods (ADR, IMDG, and IATA).
Experience with TMS systems (uses nShift)
Relevant product knowledge.
Collaboration / Leadership:
Ensures adherence to the collaboration objectives of the team to maximize results for.
Leads their own development journey by seeking knowledge and learning opportunities within the team.
Manages relationships with stakeholders in their own area of responsibility and ensures alignment.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Malmö through Incluso. Start is August, 24 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Malmö.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8009750-2098093". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stortorget 3 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
10000728