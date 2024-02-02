Total Site Mechanical Engineer
2024-02-02
Job Scope
High level purpose of function
Supervision of the mechanical works related with the installation of District Heating and River Water system
To Ensure planning and performing works safe and sufficient working conditions on site.
To Ensure contractors can perform the services without any hindrances and without additional cost for Northvolt.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Overall areas of responsibility and activities
· Energy system analysis
• Support the designer on planning the mechanical engineering work scope
• Planning of temporary and permanent heating for the buildings in construction
• Ordering installation of equipment
• Collect, organise and review documentation,
• Working with contractors and Designer to ensure relevant documentation is updated
• Supervising other Total site works during summer period
• Organising inspection of works per ITP
• Preparing system for Cold and Hot commissioning
• Creating turnover package and completion report from construction stage to commissioning.
• Making test report or test sheets
• Control and keep track of Contractor activity keenly by following health and safety policies and procedures.
• ensuring vendors carry out their responsibility in an acceptable manner and at an acceptable level. This often requires multitasking and checking in on several activities at once.
• Evaluate the quality of all services and identify areas that need improvements, also needs to respond to any issues that occur during the delivery of services.
• Assist to Manager in areas of administrative, documentation and procurement work.
• Preparing As-built and Red-line drawings in Auto CAD
• Participating in progress, quality, coordination and APD meetings
Requirements
Education or other qualifications or competences relevant in order to succeed in the job
Qualifications/education/experience
• Master degree in Mechanical engineering
• Strong technical experience in similar works
• Minimum of 5 years of relevant work experience
Specific skills (eg specific programmes, languages, certifications etc)
• Communication & presentation skills
• 2D and 3D modeling - Auto Cad and Autodesk Inventor
• English written and oral skills
• Proficient in MS applications and Bluebeam
• Must have worked in a multi-cultural environment.
Personal success factors (Consider Bold - Passionate - Excellent)
• Challenging, in a bold way, current behaviors and ways of working
• Role modelling with high integrity being the secure, safe and healthy role model
• Observation ability, see risks and hazards
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
• Committed and reliable
• Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
