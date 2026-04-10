Total Rewards Specialist
Vend Marketplaces AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A rewards expert with a sharp analytical mind, proven project management skills, and a passion for using technology and AI to drive strategic impact in a fast-paced environment.
Role? Total Rewards Specialist joining Vend's Rewards team to drive complex projects and help shape our strategy, from competitive benefit design to advising on executive pay.
Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.
Location? Join us in our modern and central Oslo or Stockholm office with the flexibility to work 50% remotely: your choice, your balance. Why us? This is your chance to shape rewards in a listed company environment, leading high-impact projects end-to-end, like tailored incentives, compensation reviews and M&A related projects in a supportive and forward-thinking environment.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
You have 4+ years of experience in Rewards, Total Compensation, or a closely related HR function.
You have a proven track record of managing end-to-end reward processes and cycles across the full reward calendar.
You possess strong project management skills, with the ability to handle multiple workstreams simultaneously without dropping the ball.
Background in management consulting, project management, or a similarly fast-paced environment is highly valued.
You are commercially sharp and analytical, able to transform complex data into clear narratives and strategic recommendations.
You have a genuine enthusiasm for technology and are eager to experiment with AI tools and HR tech to improve how we work.
You are an excellent communicator, comfortable presenting to senior executives and the Board with confidence.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
Day-to-day work & projects cooking As a Total Rewards Specialist, your mission is to be a key player in developing and delivering Vend's reward strategy. Your work will span the full spectrum of rewards, from designing competitive benefit programs to preparing materials for the Remuneration Committee regarding executive pay.
You will co-lead key projects, drive reward cycles (compensation reviews, bonus cycles), and ensure governance is coordinated across HR, Finance, and leadership. A core part of your role will be "working smarter" - you will critically review existing processes to identify opportunities for automation and digitization using AI and data analytics.
The challenge to turn into an opportunity! You will operate in a fast-paced environment where multiple high-impact priorities run concurrently. This challenge is your opportunity to take ownership from day one, influence strategic compensation decisions at the highest level, and directly impact Vend's sustainable growth.
A few words from Quttab Aslam, Director of Total Rewards
Hi, I'm Quttab - Director of Total Rewards! Our team is collaborative, curious, and genuinely passionate about making rewards work better. We value ownership, continuous improvement, and using technology to work smarter. We operate at pace across a wide range of topics from executive compensation and Board reporting to process design and analytics and we're at our best when everyone brings their perspective to the table. If you're someone who takes initiative, thrives with autonomy, and wants to do meaningful work in a listed company environment, we'd love to hear from you.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
The latest date to apply is the 30th of April, but we'll start reviewing applications as they come in. So please apply and tell us why this challenge speaks to you!
QUESTIONS?
Cecilia Bergerståhl, Senior TA Partner, is happy to provide information together with Quttab Aslam, Head of Total Rewards, about the daily work and answer any questions you may have!Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
100 44 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9846489