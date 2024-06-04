Tools Engineer
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-06-04
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sharkmob AB i Malmö
The role
Is helping others and solving complex problems your calling in life? Great! Helping others is a crucial part of being a Tools Engineer (and it also makes you an amazing teammate)!
As our new Tools Engineer, your job will be to help your colleagues make better games through automatization.You will build tools that assist and enable artists, designers, and fellow software engineers with their work.
The project is complex in the best way. We have such a high visual target and a big world with many players. This means we need to customize Unreal a lot to make it possible.
If this resonates with you and you fulfill the below requirements - you could be the sharkster for us!
The team You will be an essential part of the Tools team- 8 peoplewith big ambitions and passion for their craft. The game is in its early stages, and you will be an important part of its success!
There areno social hierarchies. We are all just Engineers, making a great game and having a great time doing it.
Requirements Professional experience with modern C++
Experience with additional languages such as C#, Python, JavaScript
Comfortable working independently and driving tasks from start to finish
Professional experience with software tool development
Game industry experience
Bonus points Experience working in Unreal 4/5
Knowledge of graphical asset pipelines
GUI design experience
Experience of automating workflows
Collaborative minded
Have worked with cross disciplinary teams before
Experience with agile software development
Who we are
Sharkmob was founded in 2017 and has offices in Malmö, Sweden, and London, UK. The studio develops AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power its ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights.
Currently, we are working on two major projects: Exoborne - a Sharkmob original game created in Malmö, is a tactical, open-world extraction shooter set in a United States torn apart by apocalyptic forces of nature. The second project, developed in London, is another Sharkmob original IP yet to be announced. Our first game, Bloodhunt - a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe, was released on 27 April 2022.
At Sharkmob, we are committed to building an inclusive team that represents diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and skillsets - because we believe that helps us create great games. We welcome all candidates who are aligned with our core values of shared ownership, smart decisions, and, last but not least - having fun! We hope you want to join us on our adventure and become a part of our crew. You can find more great perks of being a crew member. If you want to know more about Sharkmob and our projects, visit our homepage. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), http://www.sharkmob.com Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Kontakt
Malin Hägglöf malin.hagglof@sharkmob.com Jobbnummer
8728512