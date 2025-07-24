Thermodynamics Software Engineer (Simulink)
Join our in-house team and develop model-based software for heating systems of the future!
ABOUT THE PROJECT
We at ALTEN Gothenburg are looking for engineers to strengthen our function development team with individuals who are interested in model-based development in Simulink/Matlab. To fit this role, we would like to see that you are structured, solution-focused and engaged. It is important that you can work independently as well as in a team.
The project is conducted in-house at the ALTEN office in Gothenburg. You will work in an international team with experienced colleagues around Europe. The project aims to develop model-based software that can be used to control the functions of a heat pump, both for existing products as well as adaptation of the platform for new product lines.
WHO ARE YOU?
Has a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant field
Has between 2 - 7 years of experience within model-based software programming and function development
Has solid experience of development and programming in Simulink/Matlab
Has experience working with one or a few development tools such as Stateflow, Jira, Jenkins, Artifactory, IAR Compiler, Matlab Model Advisor, and Sonar Static Code Analysis
Previous experience from testing
APPLY TODAY!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
