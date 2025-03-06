Thermal Research Engineer
Incluso AB Stockholm / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Stockholm i Stockholm
We are looking for a "Thermal Research Engineer" to join the Huawei Stockholm Engineering lab, to take on the challenge to research, design and implement future thermal solutions.
This will cover both to drive internal research projects and to handle external research cooperation projects with European top Universities.
The position will have a path-finding responsibility; to identify, innovate and to implement the key technologies that will solve the future thermal challenges within the Huawei ICT product portfolio.
Essential Skills required: (as many as possible from list below):
Extensive experience in academic research related to thermal design of cooling of electronics
Expertise in heat and mass transfer, including theories behind natural convection, forced convection, and two-phase phenomena.
Recognized as part of a broad research network within academia and/or the thermal industry research community.
Strong experience in research activities, particularly within thermal design (excluding product design).
General understanding of industrial research in cooling of electronics
Familiarity with CFD tools such as Icepack, Fluent, and especially COMSOL and Flotherm.
Qualifications:
PhD in heat and mass transfer, physics, mechanical engineering or equivalent background
Postdoctoral academic research experience is preferred.
Ability to assess and compare various thermal solutions from both cost and functionality perspectives.
Fluent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Additional skills required:
Ability to work both independently and collaboratively within a team.
Strong commitment to delivering high-quality work.
Passion for growth, knowledge-sharing, and developing creative solutions.
This is a full-time consultant position.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
Please get in touch with Kanika Singhal, if you have any questions. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Stockholm Jobbnummer
9207404