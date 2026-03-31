The Contract Manager
Professional Galaxy AB / Fastighetsskötarjobb / Boden Visa alla fastighetsskötarjobb i Boden
2026-03-31
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Örnsköldsvik
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a The Contract Manager for one of our clients.
Assignment description The Contract Manager is an active and engaged team member within the Stegra Contract Management team in support of both Project Leads, Construction Managers and other stakeholders. The role will be a direct report to the Lead Contract Manager / Head of Contracts and with a functionally to the Site Construction Manager / Area Manager.
Responsibilities:
Manages Site Contractors in terms of contract management and administration Work as part of an integrated cross-functional Site team Address contractual and commercial risks and identifying and implementing mitigation measures Ensure a flexibility approach whilst adhering to Stegras' requirements and standards Support the Project Site and Contract Management teams in defining contracting strategies Support of processing and enforcement of Change Requests, Change Orders and claims Participation in the reviewing and examination of contracts in support of contract negotiations Coordination and alignment with other contract managers Ensuring the uniform interpretation of contractual clauses and treatment of Change Requests, Change Orders, claims and implementation of lessons learned Support of Project Site and Contract Management teams regarding contractual issues and correspondence (externally as well as internally) Interface with other departments such as Legal, Engineering, Finance, Technical, etc. Provide support on contractual issues, risk and opportunities and assistance in the identification, capture, analysis, mitigation and tracking of project risks Ensuring working in compliance with Stegra policies, procedures and systems (ACC, GEP and others).
Qualifications:
Minimum 10 years of experience as a Contract Manager on major construction projects. Legal, commercial, and/or technical background with a university degree or equivalent qualification; legal and commercial expertise is preferred. Open, articulate, and transparent, with clear and concise communication skills, both verbal and written. Highly engaged and detail-oriented. Experience from Scandinavian projects is considered an advantage. Strong proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken is considered an advantage
Location: Boden
Start date: ASAP
End date: Open
Application Deadline: 2026-04-14
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7497683-1924192". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Sturegatan 10 (visa karta
)
961 33 BODEN Kontakt
Neelima Gundu neelima.gundu@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9831543