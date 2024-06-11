Thai interpreter for our client in Ludvika!
2024-06-11
Would you like to work in a dynamic international environment for a global company committed to a sustainable energy future? We are seeking a Thai interpreter to support our client in Ludvika, facilitating communication for production workers. Apply today - we are recruiting continuously!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role of Thai interpreter for production workers at our client in Ludvika, you will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth communication. We value that you are communicative and responsible in your work.
In this role, you will work in a 2-shift schedule:
Mornings: 5:30 AM - 2:00 PM, Monday - Friday Afternoons: 1:48 PM - 10:30 PM, Monday - Thursday, and 1:48 PM - 9:30 PM on Friday
You are offered
• An international workplace with significant development opportunities
• A key role enabling successful production in a company contributing to the energy transition of the future
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Interpreter/translator for workers in production
• Provide general administrative services and/or secretarial assistance at local country, function or business level
• Performs complex administrative activities and takes responsibility for delivering specific department processes/programs
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Fluent in Thai, English, and Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11
