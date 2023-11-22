Test Software Developer (739206)
Join us and work with the most popular Microwave solution in the world!
MINI-LINK is a well-known trademark of Ericsson's microwave transport solution with more than 5 million units sold. We deliver market leading performance in an area where data requirements are ever increasing and are driven by the rapid evolution of smartphones and IoT.
We are looking for a software developer who loves to work with test software for Ericsson's Microwave Radio Link products.
As a Developer in this position, you will work in one of our highly skilled software teams. You will bring your technical expertise to design test software that is modular and maintainable, while helping develop the test competence within your team. You will work closely with the test architects supporting them to define our test strategy.
You will find yourself in a speak-up environment where empathy and humanness serve as cornerstones for how we work, and where work-life balance is a priority.
If you have an inquiring mind and want to contribute to our industry-leading solutions and help shape the future of connectivity, join us!
What you will do
At Ericsson, we believe in teamwork and value open communication. We work in Agile teams that together have the required knowledge to drive the software products from start to finish. All members of the team contribute with their expertise. As a team you will on a day-to-day basis interact with other product development and continuous integration teams. Communication, and coordination both between team-members and teams are equally important.
Every day we strive to make our products and way of working better than yesterday, cooperating efficiently, integrating continuously as well as listening and delivering to our customers as often as possible. We work in cross-functional teams where we strive for creativity and continuous improvement as a natural part of our daily work. The teams are empowered to be innovative every day to meet the fast pace of the telecom industry.
Typical responsibilities and common tasks for a Test SW developer:
Develop competence in the MINI-LINK products.
Understand business requirements and transform them into tests and test activities.
Create and maintain existing test cases and test framework using Java.
Contribute to the evolution of the test framework, and support upskilling of team members in Java.
Perform troubleshooting and customer support.
Work closely with other product development and CI teams located both in Gothenburg and other international sites.
Drive continuous improvements of our test product and ways of working.
We offer an inspiring and flexible working environment for a healthy work-life balance where equal opportunities are important. To enable your continuous fast growth in the area, we believe in diverse teams of new and experienced colleagues.
You will bring
Core competences for a Test Software Developer:
Passionate about test software development.
MSc or BSc level in Engineering Physics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar.
4+ years of related experience in SW development and architecture.
Testing competence with a focus on Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration and Quality.
Focus on innovation and delivering high quality results.
Drive commitments with high energy.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Preferable competences:
Telecommunication.
Java8 and later versions.
TestNG.
Maven.
Git and Gerrit.
Linux user experience.
Scripting skills.
Python.
Docker.
As a person you exhibit the following characteristics:
Energize and inspire others.
A great teammate, and you work very well in a group.
A great communicator.
Passionate about your work with an "always wanting to excel" attitude, no matter what the task is.
Adaptable.
You do not need to fulfill all the above criteria but have an interest and drive to learn the ones missing
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Stefan Vasiljevic at stefan.vasiljevic@ericsson.com
.
Kindly note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
You will report to: Product Development Leader.
Location for this role: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Last day to apply: As soon as possible.
