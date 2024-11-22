Test & Verifcation Engineer
About the job
It is an exciting time to join Nordic Semiconductor as we continue to build upon our successful history of wireless innovation. The Wi-Fi IC Group is now looking for test & verification engineers to join the team located in the city center of Stockholm. As a member of the Test and Verification team, you will be a vital part in the development of Nordic Semiconductor 's world-leading ultra-low power Wi-Fi devices. The test engineer is one of the key players in ensuring that devices reaching customers have the high quality that is associated with Nordic Semiconductor.
Key responsibilities
Specify and create production test solutions using automated test equipment.
Develop test programs for volume production.
Contribute to the development of test HW.
Perform characterization measurements and analyze results.
Correlate results between different sites/setups.
Debug design/test issues together with other engineers and create reports.
Key Qualifications
B.Sc/M.Sc. or similar within appropriate field.
Skilled in C programming.
Knowledge of electrical design.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English.
Personal Skills
We are looking for a team player with strong collaboration skills and who also enjoys working independently. We hope that you are curious to learn, eager to try out new things, and continuously improve, while also acknowledging that failure is sometimes an important part of learning. With your genuine interest in performing to the highest of your ability, you will be given time to grow in your role.
Working for Nordic
Working at Nordic, you will be inspired and supported to develop yourself. Our teams enjoy a professional and informal working environment. We value and encourage the continuous development of skills and expertise to the highest levels. We are proud of our Norwegian heritage, our highly skilled international workforce, and our world-leading innovation.
We offer a variety of tasks and projects, and the possibility to work alongside some of the world's most renowned experts within their field. We encourage our employees to question the established and innovate while expecting professionalism, commitment, and the will to learn.
Benefits
Competitive salary with short- and long-term incentive plan
Flexible working hours
Medical insurance
Family-friendly policies, insurances, and benefits
Practical details
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
