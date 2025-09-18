Test Manager to global company!
Do you want to take responsibility for leading testing activities and ensuring high quality in the systems of the future? Here you'll get the chance to combine your leadership with your technical expertise in an environment characterized by collaboration and development.
As a Test Manager, you will be responsible for developing test strategies and leading the planning and execution of testing activities. You will work actively with quality assurance and quality control to ensure that solutions meet both internal and external requirements. The role also includes team leadership, where you support and coordinate the work to achieve common goals. You will ensure that the work complies with applicable standards and regulations, while living up to the company's core values of safety and integrity - meaning that you take responsibility for your actions and show care for both colleagues and the business.
• The opportunity to work with varied and stimulating assignments
• Great opportunities for skills development and internal career paths
• Someone who has experience in developing test strategies
• Someone who has the ability to plan and carry out testing activities
• Someone who has experience in quality control and quality assurance
• Someone who has experience in team leadership and coordination
• Someone who possesses strong communication skills, especially in collaboration with internal and external stakeholders
• Someone who has excellent English skills, both spoken and written
• Has leadership ability - you have experience leading others, for example as a project manager or in another leadership role - this should be clearly stated in your application
It is a plus if you have
• A bachelor's degree in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics)
• Knowledge of software tools and programming languages within control systems (PLC, SCADA, DCS)
• Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
