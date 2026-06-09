Deployment & Performance Manager
Ingka Services AB / Bankjobb / Malmö Visa alla bankjobb i Malmö
2026-06-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ingka Services AB i Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
Minimum 8 years of related experience.
Minimum 8 years of managerial experience.
Proven advanced education in Business Administration or equivalent, with proven experience from senior leadership position with global assignments, with demonstrated ability to lead in the unknown.
Your responsibilities
Establish and lead a world class roadmap deployment & performance management setup for Ingka, that completes the flow from strategy to action by ensuring that we go from action to value efficiently and effectively and ultimately deliver to the value creation goals.
Accountable for the development of a common and holistic approach for Roadmap Deployment & Performance management for Ingka and in alignment with Ingka markets, to create customer value in an omnichannel environment.
Accountable for leading and managing the Ingka Deployment Landscape to ensure the Ingka Roadmap can be realized and implementation delivering to Ingka growth ambition as well as ensuring that standards are lived up to for all Roadmap Deployment and Performance disciplines e.g., deployment feasibility & quality assurance etc.
Accountable for securing deployment & performance management framework that enables consolidated views of what is deployed and planned where per area/market over time, including planned/realized value and effort.
Accountable for ensuring the intended value is realized by securing a simple and systematic approach to quality assurance and monitoring and follow-up of e.g. deliverables, time, risk, effort and outcomes/impact.
Accountable for ensuring the intended value is realized by securing a simple and systematic approach to quality assurance and monitoring and follow-up of e.g. deliverables, time, risk, effort and outcomes/impact.
Accountable for establishing and maintaining decision making setup & relevant processes that enables funding, quality assurance & follow up of all deployments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19
E-post: ankita.sharma@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ingka Services AB
(org.nr 556608-1351)
Älmhultsgatan 2 (visa karta
)
215 86 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Ingka Services AB Jobbnummer
9955727