Test Manager
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for Test Manager, Stockholm
Responsibilities:
1. Ensuring that the following activities are conducted in an efficient and well documented way, i.e. working according to latest version of company Test Strategy:
Test planning and control,
Test analysis and design,
Test implementation and execution,
Test evaluation: exit criteria and report,
2. Capability to co-ordinate and take responsibility for all QA activities
3. Driving continuous improvement and introduction of best practices, ensuring the availability of test environment and test data, understanding and addressing testing skill gaps as well as coaching and helping team members to ensure agility and excellent deliveries.
4. Implements one of our frameworks for API tests automation using Postman, Swagger, Robot Framework
5. Develops and maintains test automation scripts
6. Creates and maintains test cases
7.Provides Test documentation/evidence
8. Follows company common data modelRequirements:
SQL Concepts
ISTQB Testing Knowledge
Experience in managing software testing projects/activities and resources
Proactive approach towards communication, identifying challenges and solutions to problems, planning work for QA team
Formulate / review actions to ensure software testing strategies are aligned with company Quality and Testing Standards
Review business / software requirements and provide input.
Prepare / review test plans.
Analyze test results and test metrics.
Prepare / review / present test reports.
Coordinate with other managers (Project Manager, Development Manager, etc) to ensure the highest level of software quality.
Communicate with development teams, architects, test environment people to define E2E testing scope and test environments to be used for testing.
Experience in SAFe and QA in Agile
Hands-On Experience in test management tools (preferably qTest or similar)
Good to have:
It may be good to have experience also in Selenium.
Understanding of AML will be an advantage
Gen AI and ML experience will be an advantage
Required Skills:Software Testing, istqb, SQL Concepts,Test Analysis
Languages:English
Start Date: 08 Jan 2025
Assignment period: 1 year
