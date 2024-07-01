Test leader Environmental Verification
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
About Us
Would you like to have significant opportunities to contribute to a sustainable future and ensure the reliability of Scania's vehicles through environmental testing? Especially in the upcoming technological shift?
We are now facing entirely new factors and requirements that affect the conditions for all our electrical components in the vehicle, including changes in drivetrain, energy storage, and autonomous sensors. Do you want to be part of an incredibly exciting journey in developing the next generation of vehicles?
The Environmental Verification group (EEPCT) is responsible for quality assurance of electrical, electronic, and electromechanical hardware items through environmental testing, analysis, calculations, and, when necessary, measurements in vehicles and rigs. We have a large, modern laboratory where we do our testes and now we are currently seeking a test leader for our team.
About the role
In this role, you will gain in-depth knowledge of the items you test and have early exposure to new technologies. We collaborate with colleagues from other groups and across the entire organization to develop cutting-edge techniques and methods.
Your Responsibilities:
Lead and execute testing assignments for electrical and electromechanical components.
Drive testing and simulation methodologies within the specified technical area.
Collaborate with developers and project managers.
Analyze field-related issues and components.
Analyze and report on test results.
Conduct measurements in vehicles during track testing, field trials, and with our customers.
Your profile
You may are a newly graduated engineer with passion for electronics or other simular fields or you have some years of experience as design or test engineer.
We are looking for a motivated, analytical, practical, and flexible individual with a degree in electrical engineering, technical physics, vehicle engineering, or mechanical engineering.
Knowledge of power electronics, electronics, and electromechanics is essential.
Experience in mechanics, strength analysis, and thermodynamics is advantageous.
Knowledge of swedish language is a plus.
We offer you
A highly varied and developmental job with a broad network of contacts.
Knowledge and excellent product understanding of the electrical components in the vehicle.
Scania can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Gonvel Kako, Head of Environmental Verification, gonvel.kako@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-08-18. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 12th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
