Test Lead within banking!
2024-08-26
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
Description
We are looking for a test lead that will be a part of a delivery cross 7-8 teams and 3 ARTs so a Test Lead with project management skills is preferred. The consultant will be responsible for overseeing both internal and external test processes.
Requirements:
Experience in Payment area is a big benefit.
Experience in Test Build in Payment area
Project management skills.
Reporting in a project content
Experience working with SWIFT
Language Skills:Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
