Test Lead To Assa Abloy Entrance Systems

ASSA ABLOY is now looking for a Test Lead to take charge of quality assurance for intelligent door solutions. In this role, you will combine technical expertise with team leadership, making a real impact on products used by millions of people every day. We welcome your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Test Lead, you will become part of ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems R&D team, working with innovative solutions for sliding doors, swing doors, revolving doors, and security entrance doors (SEC).
You will work in cross-functional teams, collaborating closely with various stakeholders such as developers, product specialists, product owners, mechanical engineers, and electronics engineers. As a test lead, you will also be part of a larger test organization that includes other test leads, manual testers, and test automation engineers
ASSA ABLOY's automation systems are used daily by millions of people in public environments worldwide. All products are designed to meet national and international safety standards, with particular focus on user experience, energy efficiency, and safety. Want to know more? Feel free to take a look at the video below!
You are offered
• A position within a global leader in entrance automation, working with cutting-edge technology and an innovative, supportive team.
• Secure employment with excellent employment benefits such as flexible working hours, possibility to work from home, wellness allowance, and more
• Learning development and career opportunities, whether it involves online training, leadership development, or skills enhancement
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Test Lead, you will lead system testing for ASSA ABLOY's automatic door solutions and ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. To succeed in this role, you have good collaborative skills and the ability to lead and communicate with confidence and clarity.
• Plan and coordinate test activities in line with project goals and timelines
• Ensure testing aligns with the overall test strategy and quality standards
• Lead and support the testing team, including resource planning
• Collaborate closely with development and product teams
• Design, execute, and maintain test cases based on requirements
• Identify, document, and track defects and issues
• Participate in test forums and contribute to continuous improvement
• Monitor test progress and provide regular status reports
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who has a post-secondary education in areas such as mechanics, electronics or similar
• Someone with experience in testing and test leadership
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• Experience with Agile development methods
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with product certification and compliance
• Knowledge of Swedish (spoken and written).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Read more about ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems AB here!
