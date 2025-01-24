Test Engineer To Teledyne Flir!
Are you passionate about shaping the future of surveillance technology? As a Manual and Automation Tester, you'll support our software developers, implement automation testing in Python, and verify software during development. Engage directly with FLIR's software and hardware, create and execute test plans, and collaborate with team members to resolve issues. If you're excited about making a difference and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Teledyne FLIR Surveillance is a global leader in surveillance imaging technologies and integrated sensing solutions. Since 1978, we have been at the forefront of innovation, and since joining Teledyne in 2021, we've continued to push boundaries. Our diversified portfolio serves a variety of applications in government and defense, helping military personnel operate efficiently and effectively in various environments.
We are now looking for passionate and talented individuals to join our team and help us continue to lead the way in surveillance technology. If you're excited about making a difference in the world and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
You're are offered
• A Friendly and Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.
• Global Team: Work alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manual Testing: Support our software developers by conducting manual tests.
• Automation Testing: Implement automation testing in Python in close collaboration with software developers.
• Software Verification: Test and verify software during development and before releases.
• Hands-On Handling: Engage directly with FLIR's software and hardware.
• Design and Develop: Create and execute test plans and test cases based on product requirements and specifications.
• Collaborate: Work with team members to reproduce and resolve issues.
• CI/CD Pipelines: Develop and maintain Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment test pipelines.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in relevant fields such as Computer Science, Embedded Systems, Electronics, or similar.
• Experience: Previous experience with testing, including manual testing.
• Programming Skills: Proficiency in a high-level programming language, such as Python.
• Passion for Technology: A strong interest in technology.
• Version Control: Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., Git).
• Bug Tracking: Experience with bug tracking tools (e.g., Jira).
• Test Management: Experience with test management tools (e.g., TestRail, Zephyr).
Defense Industry Standards: Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with Embedded Systems
• Experience with Automation Testing
• Experience with Hardware Testing
Defense Industry Standards: Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organized
• Responsible
• Intellectually Curious
• Proactive
Our recruitment process
