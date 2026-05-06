Test Engineer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techrytera AB i Lund
, Göteborg
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description A Test Engineer consultants role and tasks is to plan, design, architect, and deploy effective test suites in order to ensure that developed systems fulfill defined end user requirements. The consultant will apply proven analytical and problem-solving skills to help validate, verify, communicate, and resolve systems/software issues through careful testing in order to maximize the benefit of investments and initiatives.
The work may include the following tasks: - execute test cases according to test plan; - develop test cases in coorporation with development personnel; - developing test processes and procedures; - report problems or failures; - integrate, configurate and maintain automated test environments.
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7694367-1985812". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Lund Centralstation (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9896152