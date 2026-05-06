Test Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Test Engineer for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund. .
A Test Engineer consultants role and tasks is to plan, design, architect, and deploy effective test suites in order to ensure that developed systems fulfill defined end user requirements. The consultant will apply proven analytical and problem-solving skills to help validate, verify, communicate, and resolve systems/software issues through careful testing in order to maximize the benefit of investments and initiatives.
The work may include the following tasks:
• execute test cases according to test plan
• develop test cases in coorporation with development personnel
• developing test processes and procedures
• report problems or failures
• integrate, configurate and maintain automated test environments.
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7694114-1985753". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Stora Södergatan 15 (visa karta
)
222 23 LUND Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9896122