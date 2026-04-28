Test Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is a global industrial leader focused on engineering innovation and sustainable solutions. They operate within a high-tech environment where R&D is at the core of their mission to shape future technologies.
About the role
As a Test Engineer, you will join a collaborative R&D team focused on product development and verification. You will play a pivotal role in ensuring that new technical solutions meet rigorous international standards and regulatory requirements, directly influencing final product design.
Work tasks
This role involves hands-on execution of development and verification testing for complex technical systems, ensuring rigorous quality standards are met and influencing engineering decisions through data analysis and reporting. You will work closely with the hardware, seeing the direct impact of your efforts by providing critical feedback to the R&D team and driving tangible product improvements.
Execution: Perform hands-on development and verification testing for complex mechanical systems.
Planning: Create comprehensive test plans based on technical specifications.
Collaboration: Lead installation and coordination meetings with internal laboratory support functions.
Preparation: Define test setups, select appropriate tools, and perform mechanical assembly/service of test objects.
Analysis: Evaluate results through data analysis and mechanical inspections to identify deviations.
Documentation: Produce detailed technical reports documenting procedures and conclusions.
We are looking for
Good knowledge of mechanical principles or similar background.
Experience in product testing, development, or R&D.
Advanced analytical and problem-solving skills.
Proficiency in data analysis and mechanical inspection.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Commitment to safety and quality standards.
Good command of both English and Swedish, spoken and written.
It is meritorious if you have
Open, forward-thinking, proactive, and eager to learn new things and technologies.
Experience in testing at other companies.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Supportive
Goal oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8RQ81L". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9880352