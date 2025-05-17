Test engineer
2025-05-17
Test Engineer - Embedded Systems & Industrial Communication
We are currently looking for a driven and technically skilled Test Engineer to join a highly innovative environment focused on embedded systems and industrial automation. This role is ideal for someone passionate about ensuring software quality across various testing levels while contributing to agile engineering processes and collaborative product development.
Assignment Overview
In this role, you will take on a broad responsibility for quality assurance across embedded platforms. Your work will involve designing and executing unit, integration, and system-level tests to verify the functionality and robustness of embedded software components.
The position involves working closely with development teams and domain experts to build and maintain testing frameworks, automate validation processes, and ensure that solutions meet high standards of performance, scalability, and maintainability.
Key Responsibilities
Perform unit, integration, and system-level testing for embedded solutions.
Take ownership of test deliverables, ensuring they meet design and quality requirements across functionality, scalability, and maintainability.
Collaborate in agile development teams and contribute to refining engineering processes and best practices.
Work with hardware-related components and test embedded systems connected via IO buses and industrial protocols such as PROFINET.
Participate in test development projects, contribute to R&D efforts, and support innovation through hypothesis-driven problem-solving.
Share technical knowledge within the team and support colleagues in utilizing tools, methods, and documentation practices.
Your Background & Qualifications
Academic degree in computer science, electrical engineering, or a similar technical field.
Solid experience with embedded systems testing and development.
Proficiency in C/C++ and Python, with strong understanding of computer science fundamentals.
Hands-on experience with build systems, version control (Git, Azure DevOps), and unit testing tools.
Comfortable with debugging tools such as logic analyzers and probes.
Familiarity with structured development lifecycles: requirement analysis, implementation, test, and documentation.
Experience working with ARM architecture, bootloaders, firmware, and low-level hardware interactions.
Understanding of industrial communication protocols (e.g. PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, Modbus, Profibus).
Previous exposure to HMI firmware development is a plus.
Experience with scripting in Bash and Python is desirable.
Fluent in English (written and spoken); Swedish is advantageous but not required.
Self-motivated, structured, and capable of working independently and collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
Location
Based in Västerås, with possible flexibility for hybrid work depending on assignment phase and team preferences.
This is a unique opportunity for a Test Engineer who enjoys working with cutting-edge embedded systems in a collaborative and forward-thinking environment. If you're ready to contribute to high-impact projects within advanced industrial technologies - we look forward to your application!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
