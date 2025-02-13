Test Engineer
2025-02-13
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a SWDL Vehicle Engineer and Fault tracer to strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
The role
You will be working with SWDL and collecting and analyzing logs of the embedded network. Together with different interfaces you will help to categorize different faults as well to come up with potential solutions for them. You will also be able to set up and maintain already existing simulations which is needed for triggering different scenarios. This will also be used for automatization purpose.
Area of Responsibility
• SWDL on vehicle.
• Supporting test teams for HiL and vehicle updates.
• Collecting data and logs from test scenarios.
• Setup up and maintain of HIL environment.
Knowledge / Experience
• Extensive experience from SW verification or SW quality work within automotive
• Good communication skills in English, both written and verbal.
• Good skills in in-vehicle communication technologies (LIN, CAN, Ethernet, J1939, UDS protocol, etc.)
• Good skills in fault tracing.
• Good skill in log analysis (CANalyzer or CANoe).
• Experience in Vector and DSpace HiL rigs building and maintenance.
• Making configurations and panels in vector and DSpace environments.
• Experience from SW verification.
• Driving license is meritorious.
• SW download experience - automated and manual. VIDA, VCATS and OTA is a plus.
• Diagnostics knowledge.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
