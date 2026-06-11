Frontend Developer Hotmat.se
Hotmat.se Sverige AB / Datajobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla datajobb i Upplands Väsby
2026-06-11
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hotmat.se Sverige AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sollentuna
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About Hotmat.se
Hotmat.se is a growing Swedish food delivery company that partners with restaurants across Sweden. We develop and maintain our own digital platforms and are looking for a talented Frontend Developer to help us create modern, user-friendly web applications.
Job Description
As a Frontend Developer at Hotmat.se, you will be responsible for developing and improving our web-based platforms. You will work closely with our development team to build responsive, high-performance user interfaces that provide an excellent user experience.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain modern web applications
Build responsive and user-friendly interfaces
Implement new features and improve existing functionality
Integrate frontend applications with backend APIs
Optimize application performance and usability
Test, debug, and troubleshoot web applications
Collaborate with team members on technical solutions and product improvements
Required Skills
HTML5
CSS3
JavaScript
Experience with React
Who We Are Looking For
We are looking for someone who is:
Passionate about frontend development
Self-motivated and proactive
Detail-oriented and quality-focused
A strong problem solver
Able to work independently as well as part of a team
What We Offer
Opportunity to work on products used by thousands of customers
A growing and innovative company
Flexible working environment
Exciting technical challenges
Employment Type
Full-time, permanent position with an initial probationary period.
How to Apply
Please send your CV and if available, links to your portfolio to jobb@hotmat.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-11
E-post: jobb@hotmat.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hotmat.se Sverige AB
(org.nr 559001-2893), http://www.hotmat.se Arbetsplats
Hotmat.se Jobbnummer
9960493