-Heroes do not grow on trees; they grow in Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering
Noor engineering aims is to provide clients with high professional technical consultants. Our consultants are experts in their fields. Employees at Noor Engineering are proud of their employer.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovative solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low prices, we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world-class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer consultants in Testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management and Agile coaching.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test and demanding customers. These challenges demand a well thought out project management practices and development and test way of working and smart test management practices.
One of the most important key success factors in any project is people skills. We offer solutions to strengthen people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM and agile testing.
Infotainment test engineer
As an Infotainment test engineer, you are responsible for the verification of the Infotainment system in the car together with a talented test Team in Noor Engineerings client organization. You will work closely to the Infotainment design team. Conduct system and function testing for the infotainment system. You will be reporting to the Infotainment test leader.
Responsibilities and tasks
Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification plans and test strategies for the Infotainment area
Performing system and function test on infotainment system applying different methods according to test strategy
Test case design and maintenance
Reporting test progress to the test leader and project team. But also identify and escalate verification risks to management
Contribute to a culture of improvement and participate in implementing improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency
You are an ambassador for Noor Engineering and optimizing the added value for Noor Engineering and its clients
Requirements:
B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
5 years experience in automotive & infotainment embedded systems development
Knowledge in CANoe and CAN/LIN/Flexray/Ethernet networks
Relevant experience of the infotainment area and of automotive test in vehicles
Driving license
Advantageously to be ISTQB Foundation - Certified
Advantageously to have experience in scripting and automation
High communication skills and high collaborations ability
Additional information:
Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work both as a team player and autonomously Ersättning
