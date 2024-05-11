Test Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2024-05-11
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The world's largest high voltage laboratory are searching for new team members.
Do you have some years' experience from a testing environment and/or have been working with power engineering? Do you want be a part of the green transition? Then we might have the right job for you! In this role you will help our customers to connect to a greener world, whatever that means securing power from a floating windfarm or a solar power park.
Drive NKT 's global testing development and ensure our future excellence
In our test labs - the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe - you will play a vital support in supporting fault location service to our plant as well towards external sites (both onshore and offshore). As Test Engineer you will support both our installation team and external custromers to identify failures on cable systems across the globe.
Your primary tasks will be:
• Be a part of Testing Technology fault-location preparedness team.
• Perform hard ware testing on cable systems at plant in Karlskrona as well as at external sites.
• Ensure NKT 's competency in testing technologies
• Assure continuous improvement in testing quality and testing-technology productivity
You will be a part of a highly skilled team, based in Karlskrona in the southern part of Sweden. In Karlskrona - besides our test lab - we have a state of the art manufacturing facility for manufacturing high voltage and extra high voltage power cables and Victoria, our cable laying vessel.
Engaged test engineer
We are looking for an Engaged test engineer who can, together with the rest of the team drive execution with a strong engineering focus. Your problem solving capability and creative personality exploits in this role and is indeed a success factor. You thrive in a role with high level of collaboration - both internally and externally - and your strong communication skills is characterized by adaptiveness and clarity.
Additionally, your CV comprises:
• 3-5 years 'of experience from testing environment and/or power engineering, or if you have other experince that could be relevant.
• Relevant educational background
• MSc in electrical engineering or related majors is meriting.
• Fluency in English
Contact and application
Please apply at our website at latest last of May. Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Nils Wallnäs, +46701482505. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Local HR Business Partner Alice Jerlmark, alice.jerlmark@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström +46 72 216 41 95
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
We are looking forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4628-42501297". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Alice Jerlmark +46 708479711 Jobbnummer
8673024