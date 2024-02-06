Test Engineer - Product Development
2024-02-06
At Thule Group we develop world-class products designed to encourage and simplify an active lifestyle for you and your family.
At the Thule Test CenterTM, products go through extreme testing before they can bear the Thule logo. That means exposing them to desert heat and arctic cold, water resistance, drop tests and durability to tensile, shock and crash tests as well as usability. We take our prototypes and test them in the real world, and try out the functions that will make the equipment safer, easier and more fun to use.
Are you our next Test Engineer? Welcome with your application!
In your role as Test engineer, one of your main tasks is to make sure we continue to deliver products to the market that are robust, safe, ergonomic and in line with the highest standards and demands from a local legislation perspective. Since not every demand is found in standard you will also need to bring attention on usability and customer usages scenarios during the development phase.
As we have a wide range of products with different technical and usability challenges you will either work with tests related to; -mechanical, -electronic, -mechatronic, -textile or a combination of them - it depends on your experience and skillset.
In your daily work you will perform practical tests like; static-, dynamic-, environmental- and performance tests of components and complete products. Your work will also consist of more theoretical tasks like; guide and give input to other functions within R&D during the complete product development cycle, analyze and present results, reading standards and writing reports. In your role as Test engineer you will work in close collaboration with other members in the test team as well as other functions within Thule Group such as chief engineers, compliance and project teams.
At Thule Group the Test engineer is a key role within the product development team.
Do you want to see more about our approach to product testing? Click https://youtu.be/hNQQBNtKD4c?si=LuVKh76-AxbhihnZ!
Your profile
You have a B.Sc or M.Sc in Engineering (Mechatronics, Mechanical or Electronics) or similar discipline. You are passionate about testing and verification and enjoy working hands-on.
Former experience and proven success of testing or experience in product development is an advantage but most important is your interest in being part of developing world-class and high quality products. To be successful in this position we believe you easily can switch between deep analysis of regulation- and standard texts and the hands on approach of testing our products. You are a good communicator and master English fluently.
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Application
For more information regarding this position please contact Manager Testing, Mårten Elliot,
0370-255 36. Please apply through our website www.thulegroup.com/open-positions
with CV and personal letter. Do not wait to show your interest until the last application date as interviews are held continuously during the process and the position might be filled before the last application deadline, which is February 25th.
We look forward hearing from you!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and products to bring your dog), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage and camera bags).
Thule Group has about 2,600 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2022, sales amounted to SEK 10.1 billion.www.thulegroup.com Ersättning
