Test Engineer - Hardware Systems (Lund)
Prevas Test & Measurement AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2025-06-12
Do you want to build systems that enable innovation? Do you enjoy diverse assignments in different industries and technological fields? Are you interested in working at a smaller, specialized consulting company where your ideas are valued?
If so, you would be a great fit for Prevas Test & Measurement! We want to offer you an inclusive and supportive work environment where your technical skills and knowledge will be put to good use.
We have been part of Prevas since October 2023, constituting our unit specialized in test and measurement technology. Read more about this below. About the Role
As a consultant, you can work onsite with our customers or on projects at our office. We create solutions to help our customers ensure high-quality products and effective production. You may be involved in a variety of tasks, from developing automated quality assessment systems to requirement handling and stakeholder management.
As a hardware test engineer, you will design and implement both software and hardware solutions. This typically includes integrating electronics, sensors, measurement instruments, and control units. You will also participate in the development of various complete test and measurement systems, from automated test systems for green tech products to mechanical test rigs for the automotive industry and inspection systems for MedTech applications.
About You You enjoy sharing your knowledge and learning from others. You're comfortable taking initiative when needed and contribute with ease both on your own and as part of a team. You take responsibility for your work and are motivated by curiosity and a desire to make a difference through technology.
You value the balance between listening and contributing, and you thrive in an environment where collaboration and diverse perspectives are encouraged. You're inspired by finding thoughtful solutions to meaningful and complex problems.
You have an MSc in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, engineering physics, or equivalent.
You have at least two years of work experience or a PhD in a relevant field.
You have professional experience working as a software developer or possess skills at the equivalent level. You are well-versed in Python, LabVIEW, C#, or C++.
You are proficient at speaking/reading/writing in English (Swedish is a plus).
To succeed in this role, you have experience with one or more of the following...
Test System Design
Test and Validation
Functional and performance testing
Medtech
Automotive
Green-tech
Mechanical Testing
Mechatronics
Power Electronics
Interfacing hardware
Our Offer
At Prevas Test & Measurement, you'll be supported in both your professional and personal development. We offer flexible work hours, encouraging and inclusive leadership, and regular social activities that help nurture our strong team spirit.
Our projects are varied, meaningful, and technically exciting since we work with anything that can be physically measured and support industries that shape the world around us.
Our Commitment to Sustainability Sustainability is at the core of our mission. We prioritize working with and supporting businesses that develop green technology to tackle environmental challenges. As a part of our team, you will contribute to creating sustainable solutions that exceed our customers' expectations.
We place a lot of focus on creating a fun and sustainable working environment for all our coworkers. On our mission for an equal and inclusive environment, we aim to reach at least a 40% female workforce.
Apply Now! Have we sparked your interest? Please send us your application as soon as possible!
Applications close: 2025-08-31.
Due to summer vacations, our response time may be longer than usual. We appreciate your understanding and will get back to you as soon as we can.
More About Prevas Test & Measurement Prevas Test & Measurement (formerly DVel) specializes in hardware test automation at our office in central Lund. We offer consulting services and/or deliver complete measurement systems and test rigs. Our projects are highly diverse, and our customers operate across multiple industries. At present, we have around 30 employees and look forward to growing with your addition.
