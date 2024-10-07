Test Engineer - Battery Lab
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Propulsion & Climate Labs is Volvo Cars' Centre for testing of propulsion systems in complete vehicle as well as in component form. We operate and develop propulsion test facilities for vehicles, drivelines, electric motors, batteries, transmissions, as well as aerodynamic and climatic testing. Our work includes hardware- and software preparation of testing, test execution and processing of measurement data. We also develop and build new test facilities.
The Battery Lab is designed as a lab that can support the industrialization of the future electrified powertrains from Volvo Cars. We work tight together to develop the testing, from battery cells to complete batteries. We are in a technology shift, where the design is changing in a rapid pace and we as a team needs to be agile while delivering repeatable and precise data.
To meet the future, we need to utilize state of the art methods to test and verify next generation cars in an efficient and correct manner. Do you like to work with innovative products and test critical parts of our cars? Do you appreciate the combination of both practical and office work? Then the role as Test Engineer within the Battery Lab is the place for you to thrive.
What you'll do
In your daily work you will plan, execute and analyze tests together with internal customers. This includes coding test programs, evaluating test results and preparing test objects. You will constantly learn new test methods and systems as we are in an expansion phase.
You will be responsible for the daily operation of the testbed, ensuring that all test equipment used is maintained and calibrated. You will program the automatic test system and code test procedures. The work also requires problem solving and therefore it 's important to have an open mindset and a hands-on attitude.
Last but not least, you will work in a team, constantly developing the battery lab and our way of working.
You and your skills
• Master's or bachelor's degree in electronic/electrical/chemical Engineering
• Experience from lab work
• Knowledge within Validation & Verification
• Skills in Python or similar
• Knowledge in Li-ion cells and CAN is meritorious
You are an curios team player, who enjoy what great teamwork can bring! You have a genuine interest of batteries and the oppurtunity to work within a laboratory. As a person, you are patient and can keep accuracy over time.
You enjoy working in a young, international team and you are interested in joining one of our social activities like our ping pong tournament or an afterwork with bowling and pizza.
How to Apply
We welcome your application before October 21st, 2024.
Please note that due to GDPR we can't handle applications via email.
