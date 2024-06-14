Test developer in electrification
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-06-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to be part of Scania's exciting electrification journey? With us, you have the opportunity to contribute to the development of electrified transport vehicles in a department that works with software development for many of the electrified systems. We are now looking for more test engineers who want to be part of this journey and shape the sustainable transport solutions of the future.
In our team, we work closely together in an inclusive and creative environment. We help each other every day. Sometimes we work from home and sometimes from the office - it is flexible and driven based on needs, and we are on site approximately 50%. The team is mixed in both genders, ages and nationalities, we are innovative together in a open and friendly environment.
The role of the Test Engineer
As a test engineer at Scania, you will develop a broad competence within the vehicle's control system and get an overview of how different functions work together in the software. Here you not only get the opportunity to use your creativity and innovative ideas, but also to find effective ways to verify and improve our products. At the group, we work specifically with software that controls charging, climatization, and auxiliaries in the vehicle. We also test cyber security of the software.
Your tasks will include system testing of software, including requirements review, test case creation and creation of test scripts for automated tests. Testing will be performed both in test rigs (SIL and HIL) and in real vehicles (trucks and buses). The HIL rigs we work with are built by the group, so also practical work with minor reconstructions in the rigs is the group's responsibility. You will also be responsible for analyzing test results and constantly working to improve strategies and methods. Close collaboration with software developers and requirement writers is a natural part of your role to deliver high-quality products to our customers.
Are you who we are looking for?
You can fit in with us both with a few years of experience in a similar role, as well as if you are a recent university/college graduate. We learn together and have, among other things, a journey towards ISO26262 certification ahead of us. You are responsible, structured, meticulous, and communicative and when it comes to making decisions together with the rest of us, you like to participate in the discussions. You can solve complex problems and enjoy challenging yourself and your colleagues to find creative solutions. Flexibility is a key skill, and you are ready to change focus when needed.
To be qualified for this job you should have:
A degree in electrical engineering, embedded systems, mechatronics or similar.
Knowledge of programming. For example Python, Capl and/or C.
Experience with Git or similar.
Understanding of embedded systems and basic electrical engineering
A European driving license for a car.
English, both spoken and written.
Swedish is good to master but not a requirement. However, we would like to see that in the future you want to take a truck driver's license and then, according to the current system, the theory test is in Swedish.
Meritorious
C and/or D driving licence
Previous experiences from Scania/automotive/testing
Vector-based programs such as CANoe and vTESTstudio
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
At Scania, we believe in your success and development. As part of our team, you will have access to fantastic development opportunities, work with professional colleagues, and be part of a revolutionary journey in the transport industry. We also offer benefits such as a staff car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, discounted lunch and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we even have our own direct bus that takes you to and from work.
For more information
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me (Malin Petersén, recruiting manager and Assignment Manager) at malin.petersen@scania.com
Your future starts here, at Scania - together for sustainable transport solutions!
Application
If you feel that this description suits you and that the role of test engineer at Scania sounds exciting, do not hesitate to submit your application. We look forward to hearing from you!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-28. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We may use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
For more information about the company visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8749708